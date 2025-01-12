ETV Bharat / bharat

Canada-Returned Man Arrested In Hit-And-Run Case In Southwest Delhi

A Canada-returned man was arrested by Delhi Police in a hit-and-run case in which a person died in southwest Delhi.

Canada-Returned Man Arrested In Hit-And-Run Case In Southwest Delhi
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 12, 2025, 7:43 PM IST

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man, who had recently returned from Canada, was arrested by Delhi Police in a hit-and-run case in which a person died in southwest Delhi, officials said on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said the accused, Paras Pathaniya, was arrested within 12 hours of the accident following an investigation that involved analysing over 50 CCTV footage.

The accident occurred on Saturday at 6.30 am in front of the World Trade Center on Ring Road near Bhikaji Cama Place. The accused's recklessly driven Audi car collided with an Ertiga vehicle, killing its driver, Sukhjeet Nanda from Hisar in Haryana, the officer said. Nanda was declared brought dead at the hospital. An FIR was registered at Safdarjung Enclave police station and further investigation was taken up, he said.

Multiple teams were formed to nab the accused, who had left the offending vehicle behind. The team analysed footage from 50 CCTV cameras and tracked the suspect over a 60-kilometer chase, he added. Pathaniya was arrested from his residence in Paschim Vihar area, the officer said. The accused, was living in Canada since 2018 before relocating to Delhi in April 2024. Further investigation in the matter is underway, the DCP said.

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man, who had recently returned from Canada, was arrested by Delhi Police in a hit-and-run case in which a person died in southwest Delhi, officials said on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said the accused, Paras Pathaniya, was arrested within 12 hours of the accident following an investigation that involved analysing over 50 CCTV footage.

The accident occurred on Saturday at 6.30 am in front of the World Trade Center on Ring Road near Bhikaji Cama Place. The accused's recklessly driven Audi car collided with an Ertiga vehicle, killing its driver, Sukhjeet Nanda from Hisar in Haryana, the officer said. Nanda was declared brought dead at the hospital. An FIR was registered at Safdarjung Enclave police station and further investigation was taken up, he said.

Multiple teams were formed to nab the accused, who had left the offending vehicle behind. The team analysed footage from 50 CCTV cameras and tracked the suspect over a 60-kilometer chase, he added. Pathaniya was arrested from his residence in Paschim Vihar area, the officer said. The accused, was living in Canada since 2018 before relocating to Delhi in April 2024. Further investigation in the matter is underway, the DCP said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HIT AND RUN CASECANADASOUTHWEST DELHICANADA RETURNED MAN ARRESTED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.