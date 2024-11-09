Canada Ends Fast-Track SDS Visa Program, Likely To Hit Indian Aspirants

New Delhi: Canada has suddenly ended its popular Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa program, effective November 8. The order comes ahead of a federal election slated for October 2025.

The SDS was launched in 2018 to speed up study permit applications for students from 14 countries, including India, China, Brazil, and others.

The program gave a quicker option to international students by bypassing cumbersome processes.

The Canadian government said on its website that the decision aims “to strengthen program integrity, address student vulnerability, and give all students equal and fair access to the application process, as well as a positive academic experience.”

“Prospective students are invited to apply through the regular study permit stream, which accepts guaranteed investment certificates as proof of financial support. Canada will continue to welcome international students from all around the world,” it said.

Following this decision, applications received before 2 pm ET on November 8, 2024, will still be processed under the SDS stream. But “applications received after this date will follow the regular study permit process, which may have longer processing times and lower approval rates.”

Although the government of Canada claimed the change would not adversely affect eligibility for those who wish to apply for a study permit, however, international students, particularly from India, will be adversely affected as they have largely benefitted from the fast-track visa. They will now have to go through a regular study permit route, which is quite lengthy than SDS.

The scrapping order comes amid a diplomatic tussle between India and Canada over the issue of pro-Khalistani activism and the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, with India being accused of involvement by Canadian officials.