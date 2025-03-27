'Can Writ Petition Be Filed Against Death Confirmed By The Apex Court?': SC Agrees To Examine

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine whether a plea could seek the review of its confirmation of the death penalty against the backdrop of the 2022 verdict, asking that mitigating circumstances in such cases to be factored in.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta. The apex court was hearing a writ petition filed by death row convict Vasanta Sampat Dupare, whose sentence was confirmed by it in 2014.

During the hearing, Advocate General of Maharashtra argued that the convict couldn't file a writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution to challenge the apex court’s order, which has attained finality.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Dupare, said the court would have to examine the question whether the 2022 verdict can be applied in this matter. The counsel said that the 2022 verdict had said that mitigating circumstances have to be considered by trial courts in death row cases

The state’s government counsel said the convict would have to file a review petition. The bench agreed with this contention. However, the bench wondered, while exercising its jurisdiction under Article 32, could the apex court hear the appeal over the three-judge bench verdict confirming the conviction and the sentence.

The bench asked, would it not be appropriate if you come up with an application in that proceedings itself that can be considered? “It is a dangerous proposition that after any judgment or a matter which is closed can be opened up under Article 32," said the bench.

Dupare’s counsel referred to two 2014 verdicts in death row cases. He said both were passed on writ petitions. Justice Karol asked the counsel, "In view of the submissions of the advocate general, are our hands not tied under Article 32?" The bench suggested Sankaranarayanan to move a review petition. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on April 3.

Dupare, hailing from Nagpur, had killed the child in April 2008. He had lured her with chocolates and after raping her, crushed her head with stones to avoid identification of the body. His review petition against the November 26, 2014, verdict was also dismissed by the apex court on May 3, 2017. His mercy petitions, filed before the Governor and the President, were also rejected in 2022 and 2023, respectively.