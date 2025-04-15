ETV Bharat / bharat

Will US-China Trade War Become A Boon For Indian Handicrafts

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: As the world’s two biggest economic superpowers - the United States and China - collide, the tremors are being felt far and wide. However, India’s handicrafts manufacturers have expressed optimism that the trade war may come as a boon for India.

“Major businesses may transfer to India amid the US-China trade war. There is a big opportunity for us, as it is the time we can capture the handicraft market worldwide with expectation for long-term gains,” said Dr Rakesh Kumar, chief mentor of Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) to ETV Bharat here on Tuesday.

He said that the tariffs introduced by the United States are not exclusive to India - they apply globally.

“However, in comparison to competitor countries like China, Vietnam, and Cambodia, India faces relatively low tariffs. Furthermore, the 90-day tariff proposed by the US provides a timely opportunity for India to engage in a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA),” said Dr Kumar.

It is worth mentioning that the 59th edition of the IHGF Delhi Fair-Spring 2025, organized by the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts, is scheduled to be held on April 16-19 at the India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida.

“Leveraging India’s unparalleled diversity and craftsmanship, this feat stands as a proven, progressive, and indispensable global sourcing hub. We aspire to be the preferred sourcing destination for everyone, from large wholesalers to importers to niche buyers and especially retailers attending the fair,” said Dr Kumar.

Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts

The Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts is a nodal agency for promotion of exports of handicrafts from the country and create brand image of magic of the gifted hands of millions of artisans and crafts persons engaged in production of home, lifestyle, textiles, furniture and fashion jewellery and accessories products in different crafts of the country.

According to RK Verma, executive director of EPCH, handicrafts products worth Rs 33,490.79 crores (US$ 3959.86 million) were exported in 2024-25.

India should not be a dumping ground for Chinese products

As India faces a systemic trade challenge where China and other developed countries such as the EU and Japan exploit global trade structures to gain an unfair advantage, Dr Kumar said that India must broaden its trade defences to ensure that it does not turn into a global dumping ground for China or any other economy.