Can Mining Be Banned In Areas Declared Conservation, Community Reserves: SC Asks Centre To Consider

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to consider whether, in the areas which are declared as conservation reserves and community reserves, mining activities could be prohibited.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai, P K Mishra, and K V Viswanathan was hearing a matter in connection with the mining activities within a one-kilometre radius of conservation reserves and community reserves.

The apex court stressed that the idea for providing community reserves and conservation reserves was for a corridor for free movement of wildlife from one national park or wildlife sanctuary to another. The bench said if mining activities were to be allowed in these corridors, then it would become detrimental to the movement of wildlife.

"We request the Union to consider whether at least in the areas which are declared as conservation reserves and community reserves, the mining could be prohibited or not," the bench said.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, contended that national parks and wildlife sanctuaries cannot be equated with community reserves and conservation reserves. After hearing submissions, the bench scheduled the matter for further hearing in October.

In April last year, the top court had directed that mining within a national park and wildlife sanctuary and within a one-kilometre area from their boundaries shall not be permissible.