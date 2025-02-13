ETV Bharat / bharat

Can Madhya Pradesh Arya Brothers' '169Pi' Be India's First AI Model?

Gwalior: In a significant development which could revolutionise the world of Artificial Intelligence in the country, two brothers from Madhya Pradesh are working on an AI model '169pie' in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

Rajat Arya and his brother Chirag Arya, residents of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, are currently staying in Mumbai for research on a special project with ISRO on possibly India's first AI model. Significantly, the two brothers have already shown their mettle in entrepreneurship after they were included in Forbes 30 under 30 list.

Talking to ETV Bharat over the AI model '169pie', Rajat said that the idea of shedding dependency on foreign countries inspired them to develop a more 'Swadesi AI model'.

“It has always bothered me that India does not have its own AI model. Our dependency is more on foreign AI models. This inspired me to remove dependency on foreign countries. Today, all the apps in our phones are also from foreign countries. We do not have any platform of our own. This is an effort to reduce dependency so that in future, if needed, we do not have to depend on any other country in this field," Rajat said over his AI model.

How does 169pie.ai work?

The AI model developed by Rajat and his younger brother Chirag is an education based model largely taking data from NCERT books.