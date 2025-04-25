ETV Bharat / bharat

Can India Hold Back Excess Water Of Indus River?

New Delhi: A day after India dashed off an official letter to Pakistan informing its decision to keep Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance, renowned water resources expert Himanshu Thakkar said on Friday that it is almost impossible for India to hold back tens of billions of cubic metres of water from the western rivers during high-flow periods.

“The infrastructure in India is mostly run-of-river hydropower plants which don’t need any massive storage. Hydropower plants in India use the force of running water to spin turbines and generate electricity, without holding back large volumes of water,” Thakkar, a regional water resources expert associated with the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People told ETV Bharat.

Thakkar said that inadequate infrastructure has kept India from fully utilising even its 20 percent share of the Jhelum, Chenab and Indus waters under the treaty.

“India can now modify existing infrastructure or build new ones to hold back or divert more water without informing Pakistan, he said adding, “Unlike past, India will now not be required to share its project documents with Pakistan.”

Notice sent to Pakistan over Indus water

India on Thursday night notified Pakistan of its decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty with immediate effect in view of the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

A letter written to Pakistan water resource minister Syed Ali Murtaza by India's Water Resources Secretary Debashree Mukherjee stated that Islamabad had breached the treaty conditions by sustained cross-border terrorism targeting Jammu and Kashmir.

“The obligation to honour a treaty in good faith is fundamental. However, what we have seen instead is sustained cross border terrorism by Pakistan targeting the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” Mukherjee wrote in her letter, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat.

The letter further said that the resulting security uncertainties have directly impeded India’s full utilisation of its rights under the Treaty.

“Furthermore, apart from other breaches committed by it, Pakistan has refused to respond to India’s request to enter into negotiations as envisaged under the Treaty and is thus in breach of it. The Government of India has hereby decided that the Indus Waters Treaty 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect,” the letter stated.

The Indus Water Treaty

Signed in 1960, the Indus Waters Treaty is one of the world’s most durable international water-sharing frameworks. It governs the use of six rivers in the Indus Basin including Ravi, Beas, Sutlej (Eastern rivers allocated to India) and Indus, Jhelum, Chenab (western rivers allocated to Pakistan).

Under the treaty, India received rights over 20 percent of the system’s water, atleast 33 million acre-feet (MAF) or 41 billion cubic metres (bcm) annually, while Pakistan received 80 percent, about 135 MAF or 99 bcm.

However, India is allowed limited use of western rivers for non-consumptive purposes like hydropower, but cannot block or significantly alter flows.