ETV Bharat / bharat

How Haryana Assembly Polls Results Will Impact AAP's Future? Will Kejriwal's Magic Work?

The party has fielded candidates for all 90 seats in Haryana after talk of a potential alliance with Congress ended in a stalemate.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Kejriwal campaigned by calling himself the 'son of Haryana'
Kejriwal campaigned by calling himself the 'son of Haryana' (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Haryana assembly elections are important for Delhi because the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded candidates for 90 seats, working on the policy of 'Ekala Chalo'. After being granted bail by the apex court, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal reached Haryana for electioneering. In such a situation, the poll results can have greater ramifications on the political future of AAP.

This was the second time AAP fielded candidates in all 90 seats after registering with the election commission as a political party. Kejriwal is a native of Haryana. He campaigned by calling himself the 'son of Haryana', while his wife Sunita Kejriwal appealed to women voters as a daughter-in-law. Before fielding candidates in the elections, APP started talking about seat sharing with Congress, but no consensus was reached.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the party contested 46 seats, but the candidates' deposits were forfeited. This time, immediately after the decision to contest all seats in Haryana, AAP held a town hall meeting on July 20 and announced "Kejriwal's guarantee" for the people of Haryana.

However, talking about the initial trends of the results, AAP did not seem to have an edge. The direct contest is between Congress and BJP.

Also Read:

  1. Grand Victory In Doda Against BJP: AAP Convener Kejriwal Congratulates Party
  2. Maliwal Slams AAP For Betraying INDIA Bloc, Splitting Cong Votes In Haryana

New Delhi: The Haryana assembly elections are important for Delhi because the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded candidates for 90 seats, working on the policy of 'Ekala Chalo'. After being granted bail by the apex court, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal reached Haryana for electioneering. In such a situation, the poll results can have greater ramifications on the political future of AAP.

This was the second time AAP fielded candidates in all 90 seats after registering with the election commission as a political party. Kejriwal is a native of Haryana. He campaigned by calling himself the 'son of Haryana', while his wife Sunita Kejriwal appealed to women voters as a daughter-in-law. Before fielding candidates in the elections, APP started talking about seat sharing with Congress, but no consensus was reached.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the party contested 46 seats, but the candidates' deposits were forfeited. This time, immediately after the decision to contest all seats in Haryana, AAP held a town hall meeting on July 20 and announced "Kejriwal's guarantee" for the people of Haryana.

However, talking about the initial trends of the results, AAP did not seem to have an edge. The direct contest is between Congress and BJP.

Also Read:

  1. Grand Victory In Doda Against BJP: AAP Convener Kejriwal Congratulates Party
  2. Maliwal Slams AAP For Betraying INDIA Bloc, Splitting Cong Votes In Haryana

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HARYANA ELECTIONS RESULTS 2024AAM AADMI PARTYARVIND KEJRIWALSUNITA KEJRIWALHARYANA POLLS IMPACT ON AAP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

Explained | How India Stands To Gain By Developing Thilafushi Port In Maldives

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.