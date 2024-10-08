How Haryana Assembly Polls Results Will Impact AAP's Future? Will Kejriwal's Magic Work?

New Delhi: The Haryana assembly elections are important for Delhi because the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded candidates for 90 seats, working on the policy of 'Ekala Chalo'. After being granted bail by the apex court, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal reached Haryana for electioneering. In such a situation, the poll results can have greater ramifications on the political future of AAP.

This was the second time AAP fielded candidates in all 90 seats after registering with the election commission as a political party. Kejriwal is a native of Haryana. He campaigned by calling himself the 'son of Haryana', while his wife Sunita Kejriwal appealed to women voters as a daughter-in-law. Before fielding candidates in the elections, APP started talking about seat sharing with Congress, but no consensus was reached.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the party contested 46 seats, but the candidates' deposits were forfeited. This time, immediately after the decision to contest all seats in Haryana, AAP held a town hall meeting on July 20 and announced "Kejriwal's guarantee" for the people of Haryana.

However, talking about the initial trends of the results, AAP did not seem to have an edge. The direct contest is between Congress and BJP.