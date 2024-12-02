ETV Bharat / bharat

Can ED Attach Properties without FIR over Scheduled Offence? SC to Examine

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine an important legal question: whether the Enforcement Directorate (ED) possessed powers, under the anti-money laundering law, to attach properties if there is no prior FIR for scheduled offences.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar.

Citing a verdict of the apex court, additional solicitor general S V Raju, representing the ED, contended that the central agency could seek a direction from a competent court under CrPC, if the concerned authority declined to register an FIR in the main scheduled offences.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for private contractors, vehemently opposed ED’s contention. Rohatgi said the ED was overstepping its jurisdiction by acting without a predicate offence.

Regarding ED’s powers, the CJI orally observed, "Your arms are so strong and long, nobody can purchase them….”. The bench said it will issue notice in the matter and added, “we are not passing any order”.

“ASG has relied upon first and the second proviso of the Section 5 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act….”, said the bench, in its order. Section 5 of the law empowers the ED to attach properties involved in money laundering cases. Section 5's first provision mandates an FIR for attachment, and the other allows attachment without an FIR if the ED initiates a money laundering probe.