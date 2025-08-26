'Can A Governor Block A Money Bill’: Asks SC In Presidential Reference Hearing

New Delhi: The Supreme Court, against the backdrop of the interpretation of Article 200 of the Constitution, on Tuesday queried if the governor’s independent power to withhold a bill is recognised, then "a money bill can also be straightaway withheld," and specifically asked, can the governor stop a money bill?

A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and comprising justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, PS Narasimha, and AS Chandurkar, is hearing submissions on the presidential reference, which raised constitutional questions on whether the court can impose timelines for governors and the president to deal with Bills passed by state assemblies.

SC asks, can the governor stop a money bill?

During the hearing, the bench referred to the Centre’s contention that the power of withholding as per Article 200(1) cannot be read with the option of returning the bill to the assembly as per the proviso to Article 200.

The Centre had contended that if the Governor withholds a Bill, it means that the bill lapses. The Centre did not accept the view of the apex court, in the Tamil Nadu governor and Punjab governor cases, that if a governor withholds a bill, then he must return the bill to the assembly for reconsideration.

The bench said it is on Article 201, the substantive portion read with the proviso, which the Union says cannot be done, and substantive provisions stand on their own.

“Thereby, the power of withholding stands on its own and the governor can withhold the bill… Therefore, when we independently exercise the power of withholding then this gives rise to a fourth option… but in the event the bill is sent back with a message by the governor, then the assembly will consider and send it back. That aspect is a little problematic because at the threshold, the governor withholds the bill; even textually, there is a problem because that is the power, even a money bill, he can withhold. The question of proviso would not apply," said Justice Narasimha.

The bench pointed out that the proviso to Article 200 says that, except in the case of a money bill, a governor can return the bill to the assembly for reconsideration.

Justice Narasimha said if the governor’s independent power to withhold a bill is recognised, then "a money bill can also be straightaway withheld... he can stop a money bill?" Senior advocate Harish Salve, representing the Maharashtra government, replied that he can.

The Governor’s power to withhold a bill is not available for judicial review

Salve contended that if the lordships hold that the governor has no right to withhold his assent on the bills on the reading of Article 200 (of the Constitution) that is another matter. “That is delineating the power. But the moment it is accepted that he had a right to withhold. Then his declaration in a particular case of withholding is available to judicial review. My respectful answer is no," said Salve.

Salve said, “Now, why do I say this? First of all, when we discuss justiciability, we need to define justiciability of what? If there is a power and that power is accepted to be high discretion vested in a high constitutional functionary. Is there any scope left for judicial review of that particular power? Each power and each exercise of power and each nature of function will have to be tested by itself."

Salve argued that if the power says that the high functionary is satisfied, then the court is entitled to make sure that the high functionary is satisfied. “If the constitutional provision does not expressly create any such condition for exercise of power, the court cannot read in a precondition and then create the (condition)… if a constitutional provision says, if you are satisfied that there is a breakdown of law and order, whether or not that test is satisfied. May be a matter which may give a narrow sliver of area of judicial review," contended Salve.

“But look at Article 200. It gives no indication when he should withhold. When he should assent. When should he reserve it for the president, or when should he send it back? So, there is no judicially manageable standard by which the court can test whether he has rightly exercised that… Did he have to fulfil any condition before exercising the power? The answer is no. That is the important point on justiciability," argued Salve.

Salve said the scheme of Article 200 leaves no manner of doubt that the founding fathers did not intend to make the referral of a bill to the house with a message a necessary consequence of withholding assent. “The obvious reason for not doing so was whether the governor withholds the assent, and the circumstances of another sharp political division. And in the opinion, the governor, the bill should not be allowed to become law… There may be cases like this. Needless to add, this is a far-reaching power. And, if it is likened to a veto, it only means that the founding fathers wanted to reserve a veto," submitted Salve.

Assent to a law cannot be given by a court

Salve stressed that assent to a law cannot be given by a court. “Assent to a law has to be given either by the governor or by the president… the power of the court under Article 142 is to do complete justice. It cannot expand the power of the court to grant assent to legislation… Now, if you cannot follow that formula… that in 142 we will grant the assent, you must have the governor. Who told you to tell that no send this to the president, do this, do that?" argued Salve.

Salve stressed it is completely in the teeth of Article 361 and added, “complete absence of judicially manageable standards. The bar under 361 creates a situation where you can ask him to explain why he did what he did. Nor can you direct him to do what you think is right."

Salve concluded his arguments in the pre-lunch session, and the hearing will continue after lunch.

Earlier in the day, the CJI asked senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, who represented the Madhya Pradesh government, if the governor sits on bills from 2020 to 2025, should the court sit powerless? Kaul replied that if there is egregious conduct on the part of the governor, then the Parliament is the best placed to take care of it, and it has been said in the apex court’s judgments.

In May, President Droupadi Murmu exercised powers under Article 143(1) to know from the top court whether timelines could be imposed by judicial orders for the exercise of discretion by the president while dealing with the bills passed by state assemblies.

The apex court had earlier observed that in the Tamil Nadu governor case, its two-judge bench had invoked the power under Article 142 of the Constitution, deciding to declare the deeming of assent to the ten bills, to handle a situation which arose against the backdrop of long pendency of bills.

A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, in a judgment on April 8, declared that the Tamil Nadu Governor’s decision to withhold assent to 10 bills was "illegal" and "arbitrary" and fixed a three-month timeline for the president to clear the bills.

The two-judge bench had observed that considerable time has elapsed since these ten bills were originally passed and presented to the governor for assent, and two out of the ten bills even date back to 2020.