Campaing Ends For First Phase Of Jharkhand Polls; Wayanad LS By-Polls

Campaigning for the 43 seats which will go to polls in the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls ended on Monday.

File - Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd during the public meeting for Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Bokaro (ANI)
Ranchi/Wayanad: Campaigning for the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, which will go to polls on November 13, ended on Monday. As many as 43 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will go to polls on Wednesday.

In Jharkhand, the BJP campaign by led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other senior leaders also extensively campaigned for the party candidates.

Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and JMM leader Kalpana Soren also campaigned extensively in the state.

Meanwhile, campaigning for the upcoming by-elections in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and Chelakkara Assembly constituency in Kerala also concluded on Monday. Polling is scheduled for Wednesday, November 13. In Wayanad, United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Priyanka Gandhi is making her electoral debut.

Her brother and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also extensively campaigned for Priyanka, who is the Congress General Secretary. Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Sathyan Mokeri is taking on Priyanka. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Navya Haridas also is in the fray.

The Wayanad seat was vacated by Rahul Gandhi, who secured his second consecutive victory from the constituency. He chose to retain his Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi, contesting her first election, was subsequently nominated by the Congress. Priyanka Gandhi’s by-poll closed and she addressed critical issues that affect the people of Wayanad.







