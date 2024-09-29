ETV Bharat / bharat

Campaigning Ends For Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections

Srinagar: The campaigning ended on Sunday for the third phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir as top leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and National Conference took out rallies in the 40 segments, which are slated for voting on October 1. Voting will be held in 40 assembly constituencies, including 24 in Jammu, Samba and Kathua in the Jammu province and 16 seats in Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora districts in the Kashmir Valley.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed an election rally in Kupwara's Karnah seat and Gurez in Bandipora district while Congress president Malikarjun Kharge addressed rallies in Ramnagar and in Jasrota constituencies in Kathua district and senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot also addressed a rally in three segments of Jammu.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference vice-president addressed a rally in the Handwara assembly segment in Kupwara. Dozens of rallies and meetings were held in the 40 assembly segments by the candidates, who are contesting elections in the last phase.

Peoples Democratic Party president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has suspended her poll rallies for the last phase following the killing of Hizbullah chief Hassan Nasrullah by Isreal on Saturday. Shia leader and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Aga Ruhullah Mehdi also called off his campaign rallies in mourning of Hassan Nasrallah's death. Both leaders were today scheduled to address rallies in Kupwara and Baramulla districts.

The third and last phase of the polls saw a high voltage campaign in Jammu and Kashmir seats as main opponents BJP and Congress are directly locked in the contest on the 24 seats in Jammu, Samba and Kathua. In Kashmir, NC, Peoples Conference and MP Engineer Rashid’s independent candidates are locked in multilateral contests in Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora districts.