Campaigning Ends for 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Stage Set For Battle Of Alliances

Mumbai: The campaigning for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls ended on Monday evening bringing to culmination rallies and programs by a galaxy of politicians who travelled across the western state to influence the voters.

Voting for all the 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra will take place on November 20, 2024, while the counting of votes will be taken up on November 23.

There is a direct fight in Maharashtra between the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Mahayuti. Mahayuti consisting of Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The MVA comprises Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).

This is the first Assembly election in the state after Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar caused a vertical split in the Shiv Sena and the NCP, founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray and Sharad Pawar respectively.

The BJP campaign was led aggressively by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led multiple rallies across the state and addressed his final one at the Shivaji Park in Dadar in central Mumbai on November 14.

The Prime Minister repeatedly used the slogan 'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai' (if we are one, we are safe) to woo the electorate. He also listed out the achievements of his government and the one led by Eknath Shinde. PM Modi went all guns blazing against the MVA, particularly Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP also involved all their star leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and central ministers, who visited the five regions of the state as the Mahayuti aims to retain power in the key state.

The Congress campaign was led by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Maharashtra Congress leaders including Vijay Wadettiwar, Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, and Sunil Kedar also campaigned for the grand old party. The leaders spoke about the failures of the Mahayuti government.