Campaigning Ends for 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Stage Set For Battle Of Alliances

Mumbai: The campaigning for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls ended on Monday evening bringing to culmination rallies and programs by a galaxy of politicians who travelled across the western state to influence the voters.
Voting for all the 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra will take place on November 20, 2024, while the counting of votes will be taken up on November 23.
There is a direct fight in Maharashtra between the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Mahayuti. Mahayuti consisting of Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The MVA comprises Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).
This is the first Assembly election in the state after Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar caused a vertical split in the Shiv Sena and the NCP, founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray and Sharad Pawar respectively.
The BJP campaign was led aggressively by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led multiple rallies across the state and addressed his final one at the Shivaji Park in Dadar in central Mumbai on November 14.
The Prime Minister repeatedly used the slogan 'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai' (if we are one, we are safe) to woo the electorate. He also listed out the achievements of his government and the one led by Eknath Shinde. PM Modi went all guns blazing against the MVA, particularly Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
The BJP also involved all their star leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and central ministers, who visited the five regions of the state as the Mahayuti aims to retain power in the key state.
The Congress campaign was led by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Maharashtra Congress leaders including Vijay Wadettiwar, Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, and Sunil Kedar also campaigned for the grand old party. The leaders spoke about the failures of the Mahayuti government.
Actor Ritesh Deshmukh, son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh, campaigned for his brothers Dheeraj and Amit Deshmukh. The NCP (SP) had an 83-year-old campaigner in Sharad Pawar, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Union Minister, who crisscrossed the states, including areas like Ambegon, Indapur, Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur, Tasgoan-Kawathemahakal.
The veteran politician was joined by his daughter Supriya Sule, during the campaign trail. Pawar also launched a scathing attack on the BJP, particularly Devendra Fadnavis, for his 'Vote Jihad' comments.
Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit, who is contesting from the Baramati Assembly seat, also campaigned extensively, especially in rural Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena campaign was led by Eknath Shide, who spoke about the work done by his government, including key infrastructure projects like Atal Setu and the Samruddhi Mahamarg.
On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) also carried out an aggressive campaign led by Uddhav Thackeray, who launched a scathing attack on Eknath Shinde and dubbed him as a "traitor".
Aaditya Thackeray, who is himself seeking a reelection, also toured the state and sought votes for Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates. He too attacked Eknath Shinde and referred to him as "Mindhe".
Apart from the six key parties, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray campaigned for his candidates, carrying out rallies in Shivdi, Mahim, Khadkwasla, Nashik, and Hadapsar Assembly seats among others. Raj attacked his cousin Uddhav for joining hands with Congress and NCP (SP), the parties opposed by late Balasaheb Thackeray.
The leaders of smaller parties like Jan Surajya Party, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadhi and Independent candidates, also campaigned in the constitutes they are fighting to seek the mandate in their favour. Now with the campaigning over, all eyes are on November 23, the result day.