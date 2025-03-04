Calling Someone 'Miyan-Tiyan', 'Pakistani' Not Offence Of Hurting Religious Sentiments, Rules SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that calling someone "Miyan-Tiyan" and branding him a "Pakistani" might be in poor taste, but it does not constitute an offence which is tantamount to hurting his religious sentiments.

A bench comprising justices BV Nagarathna Satish and Chandra Sharma said, “The appellant is accused of hurting the religious feelings of the informant by calling him ‘Miyan-Tiyan’ and ‘Pakistani’. Undoubtedly, the statements made are in poor taste. However, it does not amount to hurting the religious sentiments of the informant”.

The apex court made this observation while discharging appellant Hari Nandan Singh in a criminal proceeding upon lodging of an FIR by an Urdu translator and acting clerk (Right to Information) in the Sub-Divisional Office, Chas.

“We are of the opinion that the appellant shall also be discharged under Section 298 IPC. Additionally, we find that the appellant cannot be charged under Section 504 IPC, as there was no act on his part that could have provoked a breach of peace and accordingly, deserves to be discharged under Section 504 IPC as well”, said the apex court in a judgment delivered on February 11.

After receiving instructions, the complainant had gone to the appellant’s residence on November 18, 2020 to furnish him with information. It was alleged that the appellant abused him by referring to his religion and used criminal force against him while he was discharging his official duties.

After this incident, an FIR was registered at Bokaro Sector-IV police station and subsequently, a charge sheet was filed. The trial court ordered the framing of charges against the appellant under Sections 353, 298, and 504 of the IPC. The appellant moved the Jharkhand High Court to quash the proceedings. The high court dismissed his plea.

Citing the FIR, the bench said we do not find any ingredients of the offences alleged as against the appellant herein find place in FIR registered as against him. “A bare perusal of the case reveals that the essential ingredients of the offences alleged against the appellant under Sections 353, 298, and 504 IPC are not made out. Evidently, there was no assault or use of force by the appellant to attract Section 353 IPC. Therefore, the High Court ought to have discharged the appellant under Section 353 IPC”, said the apex court.

The appellant’s counsel argued that if ingredients of the offences alleged were juxtaposed with the relevant portions of the complaint, it is easily discernible that no offence whatsoever has been made out under the aforesaid sections.

The counsel said further the charge under Section 353 does not arise at all as against the appellant and the offences under Sections 298, and 504 of the IPC are not compoundable offences.

He, therefore, submitted that the judicial magistrate, first class, Bokaro ought to have allowed the application seeking discharge and closed the proceedings against the appellant herein.

"In the circumstances, we set aside the order of the High Court which has sustained the order of the Trial Court and consequently, allow the application filed by the appellant herein and discharge the appellant from all the three offences alleged against him", said the apex court.