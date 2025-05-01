Calling Husband Impotent Not Abetment Of Suicide: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has quashed criminal proceedings against a woman and her other relatives in connection with the suicide of her husband, in December, 2013, saying wife calling her husband impotent would not constitute abetment of suicide.

A bench comprising justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih, in judgment delivered on April 30, said Section 306 requires a person having committed suicide as a first requirement but for abetment of such commission, which is essential, the ingredients must be found in Section 107 IPC.

The bench said the requirement of abetment under Section 107 IPC is instigation, secondly engagement by himself or with other person in any conspiracy for doing such thing or act or a legal omission in pursuance to that conspiracy and thirdly intentionally aids by any act or an illegal omission of doing that thing.

The bench stressed that in large number of judgments of this court it stands established that the essential ingredients of the offense under Section 306 IPC are (i) the abetment; (ii) intention of the accused to aid and instigate or abet the deceased to commit suicide. “Merely because the act of an accused is highly insulting to the deceased by using abusive language would not by itself constitute abetment of suicide. There should be evidence suggesting that the accused intended by such act to instigate the deceased to commit suicide”, said the bench.

The apex court quashed criminal proceedings against the wife and her other relatives for suicide of her husband, Dinesh in December, 2013.

The bench said when essential ingredients for the offence of abetment to suicide, are not fulfilled, the further continuation of proceedings would not be sustainable. “With the very element of abetment conspicuously absent from the allegations made in the FIR which is primarily based upon the suicide note, the essential requirements for constituting an offence under Section 306 IPC remain unfulfilled. As such, the continuation of the criminal proceedings initiated against the appellants’ would amount to an abuse of the process of law”, said the bench.

The bench said the court cannot permit such proceedings to degenerate into instruments of harassment or unjust prosecution. “The court would not hesitate to exercise its extraordinary powers which are inherent to quash such proceedings when it comes to fore, and the court is satisfied that allowing the proceedings to continue would be an abuse of process of court or that the ends of the justice require that the proceedings ought to be quashed”, said the bench.

The bench said in the light of the above findings, when offence under Section 306 itself is not being made out continuance of the proceedings against the appellants’ cannot be permitted.

The incident which triggered the act of actual suicide according to the suicide note, is when relatives of his wife, who have been arrayed as accused and appellants', barged into the husband's house in November, 2013. They started abusing the deceased and his mother using filthy language, and the wife of the deceased, having gone along with them, while going out they shouted publicly that the deceased was impotent. The wife allegedly threatened him to publish, on the internet, his nude photographs taken by her.

The apex court said from the sequence of events, statements and the suicide note it is apparent that from November 11, 2013, until the actual date of suicide i.e. December 9, 2013, there has been no contact whatsoever either in person or by phone or any other means between the deceased or his relatives and his wife or any of the other accused which would indicate continuous harassment or torture or any sort of pressure at the hands of the accused appellants' on the deceased. “Therefore, there is no proximity of any harassment or instigation prior to the incident of suicide having taken place”, said the bench.

The bench added otherwise also the contents of the FIR do not in itself indicate any active or direct act which can be said to have led the deceased to commit suicide leaving him no option but to push the deceased into a position that he committed suicide. “From the suicide note, no abetment can be said to have been established that the accused instigated the deceased or there being any persistent cruelty or harassment which would make out an offence of abetment of suicide”, said the bench.

The bench said merely on the basis of the allegations of harassment and that too a month ago with in between there being no contact of any sort on the part of the appellants’, till the time of occurrence which can be said to have led or compelled the deceased to have committed suicide, the offence has not been made out.

The couple got married in September 2013. The husband was an engineer and the wife, an MBA. The apex court set aside the order of the Madras High Court declining in April, 2018, to quash the proceedings.