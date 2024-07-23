'Call Security, Have Him Removed': CJI To Lawyer In NEET UG Hearing

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Tuesday pulled a lawyer Mathews Nedumpara for intervening during the hearing on petitions related to the NEET-UG examination.

The heated exchange occurred between the CJI and Nedumpara, when the bench, led by CJI and comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, was hearing submissions from senior advocate Narender Hooda, who was arguing for the cancellation of the NEET UG exam. "I have something to say," said Nedumpara, cutting short Hooda's argument.

Nedumpara insisted that he had an answer to the query posed by the CJI, however, Justice Chandrachud asked him to allow Hooda to complete his submissions. Nedumpara said he is representing 16 students’ in the matter and he is also the senior-most lawyer, among the lawyers arguing from the petitioners' side. Nedumpara said please hear me. CJI replied that he would hear him after Hooda completed his argument.

“I will, after Mr Hooda completes his arguments. We will definitely hear you, we have not said we will not hear you….," said the CJI.

However, Nedumpara vehemently pressed his contention that he should be heard and added, "I have not been heard properly". The CJI told Nedumpara, “Now I will be constrained to order your removal from the court…". Nedumpara replied that the court was not being fair to him and said, "It’s very unfair". The CJI said please call the security and remove this lawyer.

The CJI told Nedumpara, "I am warning you. You will not speak to the gallery. I am in charge of the court. Call the security... have him removed." The CJI, in a stern tone, made it clear to Nedumpara that he would not allow any lawyer to dictate proceedings of the court and asked him to leave the court. Nedumpara said he is leaving the courtroom and said "Don't order Lordship, I am leaving myself. I am leaving…".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the hearing, said Nedumpara's conduct was contemptuous.