Call For Strict Policy Interventions To Tackle Natural Disasters In Himachal Pradesh

Kullu: Even as Himachal Pradesh continues to face the fury of incessant rains leading to large-scale devastation, the government has come out saying that new construction will not be allowed on river banks. But this appears to be a classic case of too little being done too late.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi have stated that in view of the disasters occurring every year, it has been decided to construct government buildings at a distance of 100 metres to 150 metres from the rivers and streams. The government will be forming high-level committees for monitoring new constructions while making the approval of maps more stringent. Meanwhile, the reconstruction of already damaged buildings is also being considered from various perspectives.

Observers feel that these decisions should have come much earlier, at least after the disaster of 2023. Questions are also being raised on fixing accountability for the disaster of 2023, and also on action taken, if any, against the builders flouting norms with impunity.

The state has been facing massive losses following extreme rainfall resulting from flash floods and cloudbursts. A large number of government and private buildings built on the banks of rivers and streams continue to be devastated by floods and debris. There has been a loss of both life and property.

It is being pointed out that despite the disasters of the previous years, the construction has continued unabated in all corners of the state. A stark example is that of Kullu, where there has been large-scale construction on the banks of Parvati and Beas, where hotels, homestays and camping sites continue to be established and operated besides residential accommodations.

There are more than 30 camping sites in the Kullu district, and several of them have come up right on the riverbank in violation of rules. The concerned citizens rue that the administration comes into the picture after some accident. There are restrictions for some days, and things go back to square one after a few days.

The locals point out the massive construction along the Beas River from Bajaura to Patlikuhal in Kullu district, where officials have been turning a blind eye to the violations of norms.

The administration is once again making a noise about implementing laws with strictness. It remains to be seen whether it is indeed serious about such actions.

“In Kullu district, riverside camping sites, hotels and homestays on the forest land will be vacated. The forest department is preparing a report on this, and a campaign will be started soon,” said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Praveen Thakur.

Kullu had witnessed large-scale devastation in 2023 as well. Among the institutions that were hit was a 50-bed Ayurvedic Hospital under construction in Bajaura. The construction of this Rs 14 crore building had started in 2021, but its pillars on one side were hollowed by the 2023 floods. The locals point out that this project remains vulnerable.

Now there is a proposal of Rs 40 lakh approximately to demolish the damaged part.

District Ayurveda Officer Dr Sonia claimed that the building is at a distance of 50 metres from the river.

“Its course had turned towards this side in 2023. Now the damaged part will be demolished and will be built on the other side,” she said.

The Beas had also caused massive destruction in 1995 after changing its course.

In July 2023, the havoc wreaked by the Beas, Parvati and Pin Parvati rivers had led to government property worth Rs 1,200 crores being damaged and 46 people losing their lives. More than 660 houses were damaged, apart from 408 hotels, dhabas and restaurants being destroyed.

Convener of Himalaya Niti Abhiyan, Guman Singh, pointed out, “After 2023, the government had said that it would make a law in this regard and building construction on the banks of rivers and streams will be stopped. But no work has been done in this direction. This year, when there was damage due to floods, the officials again remembered to stop construction on the banks of rivers and streams.”

He said the government will have to be serious on this note.

Kullu Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nishant Thakur disclosed,” Information is being collected about the construction on the river banks in Kullu and Kasol. If any hotel, homestay or camping site is found illegal, it will be removed soon.”

Kullu has sustained a loss of more than Rs 100 crores from June onwards this year. The Public Works Department (PWD) has suffered a loss of more than Rs 40 crore, while the Jal Shakti Department of Rs 36 crore. During this period, 22 people have died, and two remain missing.

More damage has been caused by the cloud burst in Tirthan and Kupran Khad of Nirmand.

The people claim that those having land on the riverbank are compelled to build their dwellings there. But it is the heavy commercial construction and unscientific dumping of debris that causes heavy damage.

Guman Singh added, “After the 2023 disaster, we had demanded that the government frame a law and rehabilitate people possessing land along the rivers to someplace else. This will reduce the loss of life and property of the people.”

While earlier a distance of three meters from the drain and five meters from the ravine was approved for any kind of construction, the Town and Country Planning (TCP) rules were changed after the 2023 disaster. The distance was increased to five meters from the drain and seven meters from the ravine.

In the case of big rivers, the distance is decided on the basis of the high flood level. It is generally considered to be 25 meters. It is being pointed out that the distances of five and seven meters for drains and ravines are falling short and need to be increased.

