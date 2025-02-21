Calcutta High Court To Deliver Verdict In Sandeshkhali Murder Case Next Week

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has questioned the police's inaction in the 2019 Sandeshkhali murder case, where three people were killed. Despite Sheikh Shahjahan being the prime accused, his name was initially omitted from the charge sheet. The court is set to deliver its verdict next week on a plea seeking a CBI investigation.

The last hearing took place in December last year before the bench of Justice Joy Sengupta, and the case was brought up again on Friday. The court has sought specific information from both the state and the plaintiffs. The judge stated, "The verdict will be pronounced as soon as the information is received. The court is trying to pronounce the verdict next week."

Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari alleged that three BJP workers--Pradeep, Devdas and Sukanta Mandal--were killed in Sandeshkhali on June 6, 2019, and their bodies were destroyed. Two FIRs were registered based on complaints from Supriya Mandal and Padma Mandal. The CID conducted an investigation following court orders, with Sheikh Shahjahan named as the primary accused in both cases. Initially, 28 individuals were accused in one FIR and 24 in the other. However, it was alleged that Shahjahan Sheikh's name was omitted from the chargesheets in both cases.

During the hearing, the investigating officer appeared in court, where the judge questioned him: "How did you omit Shahjahan Sheikh's name from the chargesheet despite the witness's secret statement listing him as the primary accused?" The officer responded that the witness did not seem credible, to which the judge retorted, "You decide who is credible and who is not?"

Following the renewed focus on the Sandeshkhali incident last year, the police hastily reinstated Shahjahan's name and began preparing an additional chargesheet. Expressing displeasure, the judge remarked, "What have you been doing for so long? You have been in the same position for four to five years. What has suddenly changed today that you are desperate to file an additional chargesheet? Why was the main accused's name omitted earlier? Why are you now rushing to include it? This is not right. There is nothing left for people to understand."

The judge had earlier ordered the state to submit a separate list of the evidence included in both chargesheets. However, after several months, Justice Sengupta has yet to receive the required documents. He reiterated that the verdict in the case will be announced next week once all necessary documents are submitted.

