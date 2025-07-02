ETV Bharat / bharat

Calcutta High Court Orders Mohammad Shami To Pay Monthly Rs 4 Lakh As Maintenance To Estranged Wife, Daughter

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed Indian pacer Mohammed Shami to pay Rs 4 lakh as monthly alimony to his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, and daughter as maintenance.

Hearing a plea by Jahan, Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee of the Calcutta High Court stated, "In my considered opinion, a sum of Rs 1,50,000 per month to the petitioner no.1 (wife) and Rs 2,50,000 to her daughter would be just fair and reasonable to ensure financial stability for both the petitioners, till disposal of the main application”.

"However as regards petitioner's child the husband /opposite party No.2 will always be at liberty to voluntarily assist her with educational and/or other reasonable expenses, over and above the aforesaid amount," the order added.

Jahan had moved the high court to challenge a district sessions court order directing the cricketer to pay Rs 50,000 to his wife and Rs 80,000 to her daughter in 2023.

Jahan's advocate Imtiaz Ahmed welcomed the high court order saying it was the “best moment for Hasin Jahan”.

“From 2018 to 2024, she had been running from pillar to post. Ultimately, it was pronounced in open court yesterday that Rs 1.5 lakh would be provided for Hasin Jahan, Rs 2.5 lakh for the daughter (both to be paid monthly), and that any time the daughter requires assistance, it would be provided by Md Shami,” Ahmed said. He said the High Court has directed the trial court to dispose of the main application of the interim order within six months.