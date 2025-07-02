Calcutta High Court Orders Mohammad Shami To Pay Monthly Rs 4 Lakh As Maintenance To Estranged Wife, Daughter

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed Indian pacer Mohammed Shami to pay Rs 4 lakh as monthly alimony to his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, and daughter as maintenance.
Hearing a plea by Jahan, Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee of the Calcutta High Court stated, "In my considered opinion, a sum of Rs 1,50,000 per month to the petitioner no.1 (wife) and Rs 2,50,000 to her daughter would be just fair and reasonable to ensure financial stability for both the petitioners, till disposal of the main application”.
"However as regards petitioner's child the husband /opposite party No.2 will always be at liberty to voluntarily assist her with educational and/or other reasonable expenses, over and above the aforesaid amount," the order added.
Jahan had moved the high court to challenge a district sessions court order directing the cricketer to pay Rs 50,000 to his wife and Rs 80,000 to her daughter in 2023.
Jahan's advocate Imtiaz Ahmed welcomed the high court order saying it was the “best moment for Hasin Jahan”.
“From 2018 to 2024, she had been running from pillar to post. Ultimately, it was pronounced in open court yesterday that Rs 1.5 lakh would be provided for Hasin Jahan, Rs 2.5 lakh for the daughter (both to be paid monthly), and that any time the daughter requires assistance, it would be provided by Md Shami,” Ahmed said. He said the High Court has directed the trial court to dispose of the main application of the interim order within six months.
“There is a high chance that when they return to the trial court to conclude the hearing on maintenance, it might be upgraded to Rs 6 lakh because the claim of Hasin Jahan in her maintenance application was for Rs 7 lakh and Rs 3 lakh."
The case stemmed from Jahan lodging an FIR at the Jadavpur police station against Shami and his family in March 2018, four years after their marriage in April 2014. In her complaint, Jahan alleged "enormous physical and mental torture" under Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violation (PWDV) Act, 2005 and "sustained indifference and neglect" of her minor daughter.
Jahan also accused Shami of dowry harassment and match fixing alleging that Shami had stopped shouldering financial responsibility for running her family expenses.
She had prayed for monetary relief, including an interim monetary relief of Rs 7 lakh per month for herself and an additional Rs 3 lakh for her daughter.
The magistrate, while disposing of her application, had initially rejected her prayer for monetary relief and directed the pacer a monthly payment of Rs 80,000 towards his minor daughter.
On appeal, the order was later modified, directing Shami to a monthly payment of Rs 50,000 to his wife and Rs 80,000 to his daughter. (With inputs from agencies)
