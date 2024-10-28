ETV Bharat / bharat

Calcutta HC Seeks CBI Report In Sandip Ghosh's Plea For Liquidating Bank FD

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the CBI to file a report before it with regard to the plea of arrested former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh for liquidating his fixed deposit in a bank.

Justice Subhendu Samanta directed Ghosh to make the CBI a party respondent in his petition, seeking direction from the State Bank of India to liquidate his fixed deposit to meet his family's financial requirements.

Ghosh was arrested by the CBI on September 2 in connection with its probe into alleged financial irregularities in state-run RG Kar hospital and later also on the charge of tampering with evidence in the rape and murder of the on-duty junior doctor.

Ghosh's lawyer claimed before the court that during his custody, his wife approached the bank to liquidate his fixed deposit to meet the financial requirements of the family.