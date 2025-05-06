Calcutta HC Refuses To Hear Case Of Murshidabad Violence Victims

Kolkata: Justice Tirthankar Ghose of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday refused, on personal grounds, to hear the case of the families of the victims killed in Jaffrabad of Murshidabad when protests against the Waqf Amendment Act turned violent. Now the Chief Justice will decide which judge will hear the case.

When lawyer Bilwadal Bhattacharya for the petitioners drew the attention of Justice Ghose, he was asked to raise the matter to the division bench of Justice Soumen Sen when it hears the case on May 15.

Bhattacharya had pleaded for security for the victims' families after they were harassed by police in Salt Lake. However, the court refused it. The family had also demanded a CBI investigation into the murders.

On Monday, when the matter was brought to the attention of Justice Ghosh, he allowed the case to be filed. However, on Tuesday, he said with annoyance that he didn't want to hear the case. However, if the Chief Justice wants the case to be heard by him, then he will hear it.

The family members of the victims have been brought to a guest house in Salt Lake. It is alleged that the personnel from Bidhannagar East Police Station raided the premises on Sunday. The lawyers said the family members would have been abducted had the BJP members not arrived on time. It has also been alleged that police broke down the door of the house where the family is staying.

Meanwhile, the BJP has slammed the State Human Rights Commission for its inaction, seeking permission from the court to stage a protest in front of the SHRC office. The court has allowed it with conditions. An organisation called Ram Swabhiman had approached the Calcutta High Court seeking permission for the protest. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari is likely to attend the protest.