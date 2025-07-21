Calcutta HC Lauds Police Arrangements: "I Always Say That I Have Faith In The Kolkata Police," Justice Tirthankar Ghosh

Kolkata: July 21 is a day when Kolkata comes to a standstill every year because of a ruling Trinamool Congress mega political rally. Fortunately for many, July 21 today came with a breather and a break from tradition.

The Martyr’s Day rally on July 21 is organized by Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress for the past 33 years to mourn the death of 11 party cadres in police firing. The day brings life to a grinding halt as millions of TMC supporters march to the meeting venue in the core of the city at Dharmatala in countless processions clogging and choking all roads.

This year's July 21 has been different. A PIL at the Calcutta High Court seeking its intervention to ensure free movement for office goers, school and college students and many others was responded to by the High Court bench favourably.

The Calcutta High Court imposed several restrictions on the July 21 rallies. As a result, controlling traffic on this special day became a big challenge for the Kolkata Police. And going by the early reports even as the meeting is underway, with the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holding centre stage, there was praise for the Kolkata Police from the Calcutta High Court bench.

The Calcutta High Court had directed that there should be no rally in the city and the central business district from 9 am to 11 am so that daily commuters could move freely and not face harassment on the roads.

The Kolkata police took all measures to comply with that order. Barring a few small processions, the city roads were fee of any congestion between 9 am and 11 am. The results were shown in the courtroom of the Calcutta HC. Justice Tirthankar Ghosh praised the Kolkata Police while sitting in the courtroom on Monday morning and gave a certificate to the Kolkata Police for successfully controlling traffic this morning.

The High Court was hearing the matter two days ago over complaints of people's suffering at the Trinamool Congress July 21 meeting in Dharmatala. In its order, the court had directed the Kolkata Police Commissioner and gave specific guidelines so that office workers and lawyers do not face any difficulty in reaching their workplace.

The justice expressed his satisfaction with the road condition today while sitting in the courtroom this morning. Agreeing with him, a lawyer from New Alipore claimed that today he reached the court at the same time as any other day by taking a car from home. Hearing this, the justice said, "I always say that I have faith in the Kolkata Police."



While most city roads today were free of any rally between 9 and 11 am, there were some minor ones heading towards the meeting venue. However, from 9 am onwards, the Calcutta High Court premises and Dharmatala, i.e. the heart of the city, were not affected by the gathering like previous years.



Commuters who came out on the roads today said that during office hours they witnessed large police presence on the city roads. An additional 5,000 police officers from the Kolkata Police Traffic Department were deployed on the roads today.

Later, the Kolkata Police informed that seven big processions headed towards Dharmatala from different parts of the city. The processions were from Shyambazar five point crossing, Hedua Park, Hazra Park, Park Circus Seven Point, Howrah Station, Sealdah Station and Kolkata railway Station. In addition, people marched to the venue later from about 22 places in the city, according to Lalbazar police sources.



Ambulance and Quick Response Teams :

Kolkata Police has also taken multiple measures for the rally and police sources said about 18 ambulances have been placed in different parts of the city for the common people coming from different places. Giant screens were set up at several places for party supporters to watch the proceedings. Three quick response teams are being kept near the Trinamool Congress meeting stage. There were police escorts at the beginning and end of each procession and one police officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner. They ensured that those in the procession followed the traffic laws.

Strict police surveillance :

Around 14 zones have been set up around the meeting venue. Police officers of the IPS rank are on duty. In addition, one officer of the rank of Sub-Inspector has been deployed at various metro stations in the city. A large number of people travelled to the meeting venue by the underground railways.

Read More

RG Kar Medic Case: Ex-Kolkata CP Tenders Apology To Calcutta HC For 'Unintentionally' Revealing Victim's Name