Calcutta HC Dismisses WBMC Order Suspending TMC Ex-MP Dr Santanu Sen

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday dismissed West Bengal Medical Council's (WBMC) order suspending Trinamool Congress (TMC) former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Santanu Sen over an alleged fake medical degree.

Hearing the case, Justice Amrita Sinha observed that proper procedure was not followed by the council, which must have explained to Sen the reason behind his suspension. On July 4, WBMC ordered the cancellation of Sen's registration, following which he filed a petition in the high court to dismiss the order.

According to court sources, the judge did not find any justification in the action taken by the council against Sen and dismissed its order. She further observed that the council can call Sen again by writing a letter if it feels necessary. "There, you can hear Santanu's statement. If needed, the council can initiate a new process and take action against the doctor-leader," Justice Sinha observed.

The court restrained Sen from using the FRCP degree on his letterhead for the time being. Questioned the council about this degree, Justice Sinha said, "After getting the degree in 2019, he (Santanu) is using it. How come the council suddenly felt in 2025 that action had to be taken against him?"

WBMC claims that Sen has been using a foreign degree illegally without informing the council. Hence, his registration has been cancelled for two years. Sen will also not be able to write Dr. before his name for the time being, the council said. Sen was asked to depose before the council members on July 3, following which the suspension order was issued.

Sen claims that he has been practising as a consultant radiologist with two degrees, MBBS and DMRD. He received an honorary FRCP degree from Glasgow in 2019, which is being used after a discussion with the National Medical Commission. Accusing WBMC of targeting him deliberately, Sen warned of fighting this issue till the end.

"The attitude of the state medical council is vindictive. They cannot take away my right to practice and mention my valid medical degree during practice. Other physicians, who have rightfully obtained degrees from reputed medical institutions abroad, are also doing the same," he said.