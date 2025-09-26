ETV Bharat / bharat

Calcutta HC Dismisses Deportation Order Against Six, Orders To Bring Them Back Within 4 Weeks

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday dismissed the Centre's order to push back six members of two families, including eight-month pregnant Sonali Bibi, from West Bengal's Birbhum district into Bangladesh.

A division bench of Justice Tapobrata Chakraborty and Justice Ritabrata Kumar Mitra has ordered the Union Home Ministry that they should be brought back to India within a month. The Centre will move the Supreme Court against the Calcutta High Court's order.

On June 26, Delhi Police arrested the two families from Rohini area on suspicion of being Bangladeshis. Then the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) sent them to Bangladesh from the Assam border on the grounds that they did not possess valid documents and reportedly spoke Bengali.

During the hearing advocate Raghu Chakraborty, representing the plaintiff, argued, "Sonali Bibi and her family have farmland in Pikkare of West Bengal's Birbhum district. They have a house and land documents. Infact, they have all the necessary documents."

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Ashok Chakraborty, representing the central government, questioned the admissibility of the case. He claimed that the matter needs to be settled according to law before its hearing.

"After their arrest, they (Sonali Bibi and her family) did not file any application claiming to be Indians nor gave documentary evidence to support they are Indians. Then why is habeas corpus cases being filed in the Calcutta High Court now? Both the habeas corpus and deportation cases were withdrawn from the Delhi High Court," he said.

The ASG further said, "If you want to file a case, you can file it in the Delhi or Guwahati High Court as per the jurisdiction of the court. This case cannot be filed in the Calcutta High Court in any way. There is no legal jurisdiction for the case here. So can the court intervene here? Why have the plaintiffs been silent since June 26?"