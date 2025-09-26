Calcutta HC Dismisses Deportation Order Against Six, Orders To Bring Them Back Within 4 Weeks
Six members of two families were detained from Delhi and pushed across border. Both families moved habeas corpus petitions in high court seeking their return.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 6:18 PM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday dismissed the Centre's order to push back six members of two families, including eight-month pregnant Sonali Bibi, from West Bengal's Birbhum district into Bangladesh.
A division bench of Justice Tapobrata Chakraborty and Justice Ritabrata Kumar Mitra has ordered the Union Home Ministry that they should be brought back to India within a month. The Centre will move the Supreme Court against the Calcutta High Court's order.
On June 26, Delhi Police arrested the two families from Rohini area on suspicion of being Bangladeshis. Then the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) sent them to Bangladesh from the Assam border on the grounds that they did not possess valid documents and reportedly spoke Bengali.
During the hearing advocate Raghu Chakraborty, representing the plaintiff, argued, "Sonali Bibi and her family have farmland in Pikkare of West Bengal's Birbhum district. They have a house and land documents. Infact, they have all the necessary documents."
Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Ashok Chakraborty, representing the central government, questioned the admissibility of the case. He claimed that the matter needs to be settled according to law before its hearing.
"After their arrest, they (Sonali Bibi and her family) did not file any application claiming to be Indians nor gave documentary evidence to support they are Indians. Then why is habeas corpus cases being filed in the Calcutta High Court now? Both the habeas corpus and deportation cases were withdrawn from the Delhi High Court," he said.
The ASG further said, "If you want to file a case, you can file it in the Delhi or Guwahati High Court as per the jurisdiction of the court. This case cannot be filed in the Calcutta High Court in any way. There is no legal jurisdiction for the case here. So can the court intervene here? Why have the plaintiffs been silent since June 26?"
"Was the Bangladesh Embassy or High Commission contacted to check they are not Bangladeshis? The Bangladesh government has not contacted the government of this country either," he added.
Meanwhile, advocate Amarjyoti Tiwari, representing Delhi Police, said, "The Aadhaar card of Karishma Khatun, says she is the daughter of Bholu Sheikh. Not the daughter of Bhadu Sheikh. The address written here is Paikar and Sonali Bibi C/O Danish Sheikh. Her father's name is not written. Again, Sonali Khatun's father's name is Danish Sheikh. So which one is correct? Her date of birth is January 1, 2000."
Raising questions about the birth certificates of Sonali Bibi and her family members, Tiwari said the police of Delhi's Rohini district conducted an investigation and their letter stated that the police sent six Bangladeshis to Bangladesh due to lack of valid documents.
Hearing the arguments of all sides, Justice Tapobrata Chakraborty asked whether they were deported to Bangladesh only on that basis or were there other documents.
To this, Trivedi said, "When the Delhi High Court ordered them to be pushed back on June 30, they filed a case in the Delhi High Court. But no information was given in this regard in the first case. Later, all these documents were collected."
Meanwhile, plaintiff's lawyer Chakraborty said, "They are illiterate and are ignorant about documents. The court has been misled. Sonali's father's name is Bhadu Sheikh, not Bhalu Sheikh. We have given that information. The state government has emailed all the evidence to the Home Ministry and Delhi Police. But the administration has not responded to it. Birth certificates have been mentioned. We have also given them along with a copy of the case."
Finally, the division bench ordered that all six people from the two families in Birbhum, including Sonali Bibi, should be brought back to West Bengal within four weeks. The court was informed that the central government will approach the Supreme Court against this order.
Also Read