Cal HC Division Bench Refuses State Appeal, Allows Suvendu to Visit Sandeshkhali

Kolkata: Refusing to allow an appeal by the state government, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday allowed Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari to visit the restive Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district. The division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam refused to interfere into a single bench order that allowed Adhikari and another BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh to visit Sandeshkhali on Tuesday.

The riverine Sandeshkhali area, situated about 100 km from Kolkata on the borders of the Sunderbans, has been witnessing protests over allegations of sexual atrocities and land grab by some ruling TMC leaders. The West Bengal government moved an appeal before the division bench challenging Monday's order of Justice Kausik Chanda, who had also stayed till further order prohibitory orders on assembly of five or more persons imposed in Sandeshkhali by the administration under Section 144 of CrPC.

The division bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, directed the BJP leader to ensure that none of the supporters or people belonging to the party accompany them, except security personnel, who have been deployed for them. The division bench directed the superintendent of police, Basirhat, and the West Bengal government to comply with the orders issued by the single bench.

Justice Chanda on Monday directed the state to deploy adequate number of security personnel to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during Adhikari's visit to Sandeshkhali village in Sandeshkhali block II in North 24 Parganas district. He had also directed the superintendent of police, Basirhat, to file a report before the court on the next date of hearing regarding the number of registered criminal cases relating to rape and sexual assault within the jurisdiction of Sandeshkhali police station from February one, 2024 till the present date.

Adhikari's advocate Billwadal Bhattacharya stated before the division bench that Adhikari and Ghosh were prevented by police from reaching Sandeshkhali on the ground that the appeal was moved before it, challenging the single bench order. He prayed that Tuesday's order allowing them be communicated to the district authorities.

Advocate General Kishore Dutta, representing the state, informed the division bench that he will communicate to the district administration the court order allowing Adhikari and Ghosh to visit Sandeshkhali.