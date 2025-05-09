India-Pakistan Tensions: CAIT Vows To Keep Supply Chain Unbroken Amid Deepening Crisis

New Delhi: In the face of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has pledged to be on the frontline of maintaining economic stability and what has been described as 'consumer confidence'.
During a public address on the day of the commencement of Air Strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan, Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT Secretary General and MP from Chandni Chowk, Delhi, professed that the country's trading community is united in standing behind the Government and armed forces. “In this time of national crisis, the entire trading community of India stands firmly with the government and the armed forces under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi,” Khandelwal said in a formal statement.
“Just as our brave soldiers are guarding the borders, the traders of the nation are determined to act as soldiers on the economic front, ensuring that the country’s supply chain remains uninterrupted under all circumstances.”
Khandelwal praised the armed forces for acting quickly and with strength in response to provocations from Pakistan and described the moment as a time for great national pride.
“The Indian armed forces have responded to Pakistan’s nefarious actions with exemplary courage and strength, which is a matter of immense pride for the nation,” he stated.
“The current situation is akin to a state of war, and every citizen is standing in full solidarity with the government to ensure that Pakistan is taught a strong and lasting lesson.”
No Shortage of Essentials, No Need to Hoard
When discussing market stability, Khandelwal assured that there is no shortage of food grains or essential goods. He warned against panic buying.
“All commodities are abundantly available in the markets, and the government has adequate reserves. Therefore, no citizen needs to hoard or stockpile goods,” he said.
“Just like during the COVID period, traders will not only maintain the supply chain but, if needed, also ensure delivery of essentials to people’s doorsteps.”
Strict Adherence to Government Advisories
CAIT will have traders across the country fully comply with any government directives and will be a part of the mission to maintain peace and order.
“CAIT traders will strictly follow all government advisories and will not allow any room for panic, rumours, or unrest under any circumstances.”
He appealed to traders nationwide to uphold a spirit of discipline and national responsibility.
“Patriotism is not only about emotions but also about discipline, patience, and faith in the government and armed forces. The authorities are vigilantly monitoring the situation and taking all necessary actions. At such a time, the trading community must act in an organized and responsible manner in the national interest.”
Call for Unity and Prudence
Khandelwal also called on all traders to not take their own action related to the market and wait for any instructions from the government.
“CAIT urges all traders to refrain from taking any market-related decisions independently and instead wait for official government guidance. This is the time to demonstrate unity, prudence, and patriotic commitment in service to the nation.”
He concluded with a stirring message of duty and resolve, “Devotion to the motherland is not just an emotion, it is a responsibility. And this responsibility will be fulfilled with full discipline and dedication by over 90 million traders across the country.”
