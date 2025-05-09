ETV Bharat / bharat

India-Pakistan Tensions: CAIT Vows To Keep Supply Chain Unbroken Amid Deepening Crisis

New Delhi: In the face of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has pledged to be on the frontline of maintaining economic stability and what has been described as 'consumer confidence'.

During a public address on the day of the commencement of Air Strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan, Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT Secretary General and MP from Chandni Chowk, Delhi, professed that the country's trading community is united in standing behind the Government and armed forces. “In this time of national crisis, the entire trading community of India stands firmly with the government and the armed forces under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi,” Khandelwal said in a formal statement.

“Just as our brave soldiers are guarding the borders, the traders of the nation are determined to act as soldiers on the economic front, ensuring that the country’s supply chain remains uninterrupted under all circumstances.”

Khandelwal praised the armed forces for acting quickly and with strength in response to provocations from Pakistan and described the moment as a time for great national pride.

“The Indian armed forces have responded to Pakistan’s nefarious actions with exemplary courage and strength, which is a matter of immense pride for the nation,” he stated.

“The current situation is akin to a state of war, and every citizen is standing in full solidarity with the government to ensure that Pakistan is taught a strong and lasting lesson.”

No Shortage of Essentials, No Need to Hoard

When discussing market stability, Khandelwal assured that there is no shortage of food grains or essential goods. He warned against panic buying.

“All commodities are abundantly available in the markets, and the government has adequate reserves. Therefore, no citizen needs to hoard or stockpile goods,” he said.

“Just like during the COVID period, traders will not only maintain the supply chain but, if needed, also ensure delivery of essentials to people’s doorsteps.”