CAG Report Highlights Irregularities In Delhi's Ladli Yojana, Rs 618 Crore Unutilised

New Delhi: The pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's health schemes has revealed alarming irregularities. The report indicates that the Delhi government has not shown due seriousness in implementing the Ladli Yojana, a scheme launched by the Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government to improve the sex ratio in the city.
Despite crores of rupees allocated for beneficiaries, the government has failed to distribute the funds effectively. During a discussion in the Assembly on Friday, Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Singh assured that all irregularities found in the report would be investigated.
Ladli Yojana: A Declining Initiative
The Ladli Yojana was launched on January 1, 2008, to provide financial aid to families upon the birth of a girl child. Under the scheme, Rs 10,000 is given to a family upon the birth of a girl, and Rs 11,000 if she is born in a hospital. Additional payments are made at different educational milestones, with Rs 1 lakh credited to her account when she turns 18.
However, the CAG report highlights a sharp decline in registrations over the years. In 2008, the scheme had 20,212 registrations, increasing to 23,871 in 2009. Since 2013, however, registrations have dropped drastically, reaching just 3,153 in 2020-21.
Key Findings of the CAG Report
- Rs 618 crore remains unspent, affecting 3.2 lakh registered beneficiaries.
- Registrations plummeted from 1.4 lakh in 2009-10 to just 43,415 in 2020-21.
- Birth enrolments dropped from 23,871 in 2009-10 to 3,153 in 2020-21.
- Rs 11.5 crore was overpaid due to 16,546 duplicate registrations and 131 triple registrations.
- 78,065 beneficiaries aged 18+ received Rs 180.9 crore (including interest), despite the scheme allowing registration only for girls below 17.
- No database was maintained to track eligible beneficiaries.
- The lack of awareness campaigns (2019-2022) meant many potential beneficiaries remained unaware of the scheme.
- No fixed timeline for processing cases, leading to delays.
- Digitisation on the e-district portal remains incomplete.
Political Response
BJP MLA Harish Khurana criticised the AAP government for failing to promote the Ladli Yojana, despite its global recognition. He claimed that the government has neglected the scheme, leaving Rs 618 crore idle while registered girls remain without financial aid even at 25-26 years of age.
Background and Significance
In Indian culture, daughters are considered integral to society, yet many northern states struggle with skewed sex ratios due to female foeticide. The Congress government launched the Ladli Yojana to counter this by providing financial incentives for the birth and education of girls. Eligibility criteria required the child to be born in Delhi, with the family residing in the city for at least three years and earning less than Rs 1 lakh annually.
The CAG report raises serious concerns about the implementation of the scheme and the need for urgent corrective measures.
Read more: CAG Report Exposes Shortcomings In Delhi’s Health Infrastructure Under AAP Government