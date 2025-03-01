ETV Bharat / bharat

CAG Report Highlights Irregularities In Delhi's Ladli Yojana, Rs 618 Crore Unutilised

New Delhi: The pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's health schemes has revealed alarming irregularities. The report indicates that the Delhi government has not shown due seriousness in implementing the Ladli Yojana, a scheme launched by the Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government to improve the sex ratio in the city.

Despite crores of rupees allocated for beneficiaries, the government has failed to distribute the funds effectively. During a discussion in the Assembly on Friday, Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Singh assured that all irregularities found in the report would be investigated.

Ladli Yojana: A Declining Initiative

The Ladli Yojana was launched on January 1, 2008, to provide financial aid to families upon the birth of a girl child. Under the scheme, Rs 10,000 is given to a family upon the birth of a girl, and Rs 11,000 if she is born in a hospital. Additional payments are made at different educational milestones, with Rs 1 lakh credited to her account when she turns 18.

However, the CAG report highlights a sharp decline in registrations over the years. In 2008, the scheme had 20,212 registrations, increasing to 23,871 in 2009. Since 2013, however, registrations have dropped drastically, reaching just 3,153 in 2020-21.

Key Findings of the CAG Report