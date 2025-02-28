ETV Bharat / bharat

CAG Report Exposes Shortcomings In Delhi’s Health Infrastructure Under AAP Government

The CAG report on Delhi’s health department under the AAP government tabled in the Assembly on Friday. ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the health department during the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Friday at 2 PM. The report has revealed critical deficiencies in Delhi’s public healthcare system.

According to the CAG findings, the government failed to expand the number of patient beds in government hospitals. Severe shortages of medical equipment and doctors persist across hospitals, and the construction of new hospitals has been delayed by five to six years. Patients are forced to wait for up to a year for treatment.

CAG Report Presented in Assembly

Before the report was presented, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta emphasised its significance and stated that only an Assembly member has the right to present it. He warned against media leaks, stating that if any member raises a complaint, contempt proceedings could follow. BJP MLA Abhay Verma alleged that AAP members were deliberately leaking the report and called for an investigation.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta formally presented the pending CAG report on Delhi’s health services in the Assembly at 3:15 PM. The report outlined the dire state of government healthcare facilities, highlighting that the new government now faces the challenge of improving these services. It revealed that several government ambulances lack essential facilities, while 21 Mohalla Clinics do not have toilets, 15 lack power backup, and 6 do not even have a table for check-ups.

Negligence During COVID-19

Referring to the report, BJP MLA Harish Khurana criticised the Delhi government’s handling of COVID-19 relief funds. The Central government had released Rs 787 crore for pandemic management, but the Delhi government spent only Rs 582 crore. Of the Rs 52 crore allocated for healthcare workers fighting the pandemic, only Rs 30 crore was utilised. Additionally, out of Rs 119 crore released for medicines and PPE kits, only Rs 83 crore was spent.

Failure to Increase Hospital Beds

The Delhi government had planned to add 32,000 patient beds in government hospitals between 2016 and 2021. However, only 1,357 beds were added during this period. As a result, multiple patients had to share beds, or they were treated on the floor.