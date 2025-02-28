CAG Report Exposes Shortcomings In Delhi’s Health Infrastructure Under AAP Government

New Delhi: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the health department during the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Friday at 2 PM. The report has revealed critical deficiencies in Delhi’s public healthcare system.
According to the CAG findings, the government failed to expand the number of patient beds in government hospitals. Severe shortages of medical equipment and doctors persist across hospitals, and the construction of new hospitals has been delayed by five to six years. Patients are forced to wait for up to a year for treatment.
CAG Report Presented in Assembly
Before the report was presented, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta emphasised its significance and stated that only an Assembly member has the right to present it. He warned against media leaks, stating that if any member raises a complaint, contempt proceedings could follow. BJP MLA Abhay Verma alleged that AAP members were deliberately leaking the report and called for an investigation.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta formally presented the pending CAG report on Delhi’s health services in the Assembly at 3:15 PM. The report outlined the dire state of government healthcare facilities, highlighting that the new government now faces the challenge of improving these services. It revealed that several government ambulances lack essential facilities, while 21 Mohalla Clinics do not have toilets, 15 lack power backup, and 6 do not even have a table for check-ups.
Negligence During COVID-19
Referring to the report, BJP MLA Harish Khurana criticised the Delhi government’s handling of COVID-19 relief funds. The Central government had released Rs 787 crore for pandemic management, but the Delhi government spent only Rs 582 crore. Of the Rs 52 crore allocated for healthcare workers fighting the pandemic, only Rs 30 crore was utilised. Additionally, out of Rs 119 crore released for medicines and PPE kits, only Rs 83 crore was spent.
Failure to Increase Hospital Beds
The Delhi government had planned to add 32,000 patient beds in government hospitals between 2016 and 2021. However, only 1,357 beds were added during this period. As a result, multiple patients had to share beds, or they were treated on the floor.
Delayed Hospital Construction
The report states that only three new hospitals were constructed between 2016 and 2021, despite earlier promises. Even these hospitals--Indira Gandhi Hospital, Burari Hospital and Maulana Azad Dental Hospital---were initiated by previous governments. Due to a six-year delay, their construction costs increased significantly.
Staff Shortages in Health Services
BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar pointed out that large-scale vacancies in the health department led to the deterioration of infrastructure. Posts remained unfilled in major hospitals like Maulana Azad Medical College, Lok Nayak Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital.
The lack of staff caused treatment delays, with waiting times of up to 12 months for surgeries, including plastic and burn surgeries at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital. Pediatric surgeries at Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya also had a one-year waiting period.
CAG Audit and Findings
The Comptroller and Auditor General of India submitted this report on the management of public health infrastructure and health services in Delhi for the financial year ending March 31, 2022. The report was presented to the Lieutenant Governor under Section 48 of the GNCTD Act, 1991, before being tabled in the Delhi Assembly.
This performance audit, conducted per the 2014 Performance Audit Guidelines and the 2020 Audit and Accounts Regulations, assesses public health management from 2016-2017 to 2020-2021, with data updated until 2021-2022.
Read more: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting On Delhi’s Security, Key Decisions Taken