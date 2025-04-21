CAF Jawan Killed In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: A jawan of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was martyred in the explosion of an improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Naxalites in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Monday, police said.
The blast occurred between Toynar and Farsegarh villages, where a CAF team was out for patrolling to provide security to the road construction work. A road is being constructed from Toynar to Farsegarh.
A CAF official said constable Manoj Pujari (26), of CAF's 19th battalion, inadvertently stepped over an IED, triggering the blast that blew him off. He said a search operation was underway in the area.
The Maoists often plant IEDs along the road and dirt tracks in forests to target security personnel during patrolling in interior pockets of the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur. Civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid by ultras in the past.
On April 9, a jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured in a similar blast in Bijapur, while on April 4, a 25-year-old man died, and another was injured in Narayanpur district.
On March 30, a 40-year-old tribal woman was killed when an IED planted by Naxalites went off in Bijapur.
The Vishnu Dev Sai-led government has come up with a new surrender policy for Maoists. Through schemes like Loan Varratu and Poorna Narkom, the misguided young Maoists are being brought back to the mainstream of society. Those laying down arms are receiving many government facilities along with cash.
