Cabinet Passed Resolution To Declare June 25 As 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas' To Enlighten People: Rijiju

Shimla: The Union Cabinet passed the resolution to observe June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas' on the 50th anniversary of Emergency to expose the atrocities perpetrated on people, so that this 'Black Day' is not repeated, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Kiran Rijiju said here on Thursday. "India is the largest democracy in the world and it is the duty of every Indian to safeguard democracy," he said while addressing a press conference here.

Rijiju took a jibe at the Congress, saying that those who "murdered" the Constitution are flaunting a copy of it. The Emergency was imposed on the night of June 25, 1975, and opposition leaders and media were throttled and curbs were placed on civil liberties, he added.

Rijiju, who is on a three-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, debunked the charge of 'undeclared emergency' and said that those making this charge curse Prime Minister Narendra Modi from early morning to late night. India is the only country where people have so much liberty, he added.

Referring to the situation in Manipur, he said that the state is suffering due to ethnic clashes for the past 50 years and with the efforts of the prime minister and Home Minister Amit Shah, the situation was coming back on track.

Replying to a question, Rijiju said that allegations of the state Congress government that the Union government is not giving financial aid to Himachal Pradesh are politically motivated as development is visible everywhere - roads have reached every village and electricity and water in every household.