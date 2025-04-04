Cabinet Okays Vibrant Villages Programme-II For 2024-25 To 2029-29 Financial Years

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday gave its nod to Vibrant Villages Programme-II, a Central sector scheme furthering the vision of Viksit Bharat for ‘safe, secured and vibrant land borders’.

The programme will help in comprehensive development of villages located in blocks abutting international land borders, other than those in the North already covered under VVP-I. Briefing reporters here, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that the cabinet has approved VVP-II for financial years 2024-25 to 2028-29. The objective of the programme is to create better living conditions and adequate livelihood opportunities to assimilate the border population with the nation and inculcate them ‘as eyes and ears of the border guarding forces’, crucial for internal security.

“With a total outlay of Rs 6,839 crore, the programme shall be implemented in select strategic villages in the states/UTs of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, J&K (UT), Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal till the FY 2028-29,” Vaishnaw said.

The programme shall provide funds for infrastructure development within the village or a cluster of villages, value chain development (through cooperatives, and SHGs), border specific outreach activity, education infrastructure like Smart classes, development of tourism circuits and works/projects to create diverse and sustainable livelihood opportunities in the border areas, the Union Minister pointed out.

The interventions would be border-specific, state and village specific, based on village action plans prepared in a collaborative approach. All-weather road connectivity for these villages shall be undertaken under the already approved PMGSY-IV under the MoRD. A high-powered committee chaired by the Cabinet Secretary shall consider suitable relaxations in schematic guidelines for effective implementation of schemes in the border areas, Vaishnaw informed.

“The programme aims to achieve saturation in existing individual and household level welfare schemes in the identified villages under convergence as per scheme norms, and it also aims to saturate all villages in such blocks in 4 thematic areas, namely all-weather road connectivity, telecom connectivity, television connectivity and electrification through convergence under existing scheme norms,” he added.

The programme emphasizes enhancing vibrancy in these villages by organizing activities including fairs & festivals, awareness camps, celebration of National days, regular visits by Ministers, senior Government officers from Central and State/UT Government & night stays in such villages. This would boost the tourism potential and promote the local culture and heritage of these villages. Technology would be leveraged and information databases like PM Gati Shakti shall be used for effective implementation of the project. VVP-II along with VVP-I is a transformative initiative to make the border villages self-reliant and vibrant.