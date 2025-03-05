Cabinet Okays Revision Of Livestock Health And Disease Control Programme, Ropeway Projects

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to the revision of the Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme (LHDCP).

"The scheme has three components, namely, National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), LH&DC and Pashu Aushadhi. LH&DC has three sub-components — Critical Animal Disease Control Programme (CADCP), Establishment and Strengthening of existing Veterinary Hospitals and Dispensaries-Mobile Veterinary Unit (ESVHD-MVU) and Assistance to States for Control of Animal Diseases (ASCAD). The Pashu Aushadhi is a new component added to the LHDCP scheme. The total outlay of the scheme is Rs 3,880 crore for 2024-25 and 2025-26, which includes the provision of Rs. 75 crore for good quality and affordable generic veterinary medicine and incentive for the sale of medicines under the Pashu Aushadhi component," Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed in a media briefing in New Delhi.

He informed the productivity of the livestock is impacted adversely by maladies like Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), Brucellosis, Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF), and Lumpy Skin Disease. Implementation of the LHDCP will facilitate a reduction in these losses by preventing diseases through innoculation.

The scheme also supports door-step delivery of livestock healthcare through the subcomponents of Mobile Veterinary Units (ESVHD-MVU) and improving the availability of generic veterinary medicine — Pashu Aushadhi — through the network of PM-Kisan Samridhi Kendra and cooperative societies, Vaishnaw said.

The scheme will help prevent and control livestock diseases through vaccination, surveillance and an upgrade of healthcare facilities. Alongside, it will improve productivity, generate employment, encourage entrepreneurship in the rural area and prevent economic losses incurred by farmers due to the disease burden.

Besides this, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) also approved the construction of a 12.9-km ropeway project from Sonprayag to Kedarnath and another 12.4-km one from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahibji. The project will be developed in design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) mode at a total capital cost of Rs 6811.41 crore.

"The Sonprayag-Kedarnath ropeway, worth Rs 4,081.28 crore, is planned to be developed in public-private partnership and will be based on the most-advanced Tri-cable Detachable Gondola (3S) technology with a capacity of 1,800 passengers per hour per direction (PPHPD) carrying 18,000 per day," Vaishnaw said.

"The ropeway project will be a boon to the pilgrims to Kedarnath as it would provide an environment-friendly, comfortable and fast connectivity and reduce travel time in one direction from about eight to nine hours to just 36 minutes," he added.

The ropeway project will also generate substantial employment opportunities during construction and operations as well as in industries like hospitality, travel, foods & beverages (F&B) and tourism throughout the year. It is a significant step towards fostering balanced socioeconomic development, enhancing last-mile connectivity in the hilly regions and propelling rapid economic growth.

Currently, the journey to the Hemkund Sahibji is a challenging 21-km uphill trek from Govindghat and is covered on foot or by ponies or palanquins. The proposed ropeway, at Rs 2,730.13 crore, will provide convenience to pilgrims and tourists visiting the Valley of Flowers and will ensure all-weather connectivity, Vaishnaw said.

The minister further informed that the ropeway is planned to be developed in public-private partnership and will be based on Monocable Detachable Gondola (MDG) from Govindghat to Ghangaria (10.55 km), seamlessly integrated with the most advanced Tricable Detachable Gondola (3S) technology from Ghangaria to Hemkund Sahib Ji (1.85 km) with a design capacity of 1,100 passengers per hour per direction (PPHPD) carrying 11,000 passengers per day.