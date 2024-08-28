ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Approves Multiple Projects Including 12 New Projects Under National Industrial Corridor Development Programme

New Delhi: Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved multiple projects including 12 new project proposals under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) and three projects of the Ministry of Railways.

Briefing the reporters here, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "India will soon wear a grand necklace of Industrial Smart Cities as in a landmark decision, 12 new project proposals under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) with an estimated investment of Rs 28,602 crore have been approved. This move is set to transform the industrial landscape of the country creating a robust network of industrial nodes and cities that will significantly boost economic growth and global competitiveness.”

Giving details about the 12 new projects, Vaishnaw said, “Spanning across 10 states and strategically planned along 6 major corridors, these projects represent a significant leap forward in India's quest to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and economic growth. These industrial areas will be located in Khurpia in Uttrakhand, Rajpura-Patiala in Punjab, Dighi in, Maharashtra, Palakkad in Kerala, Agra and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Gaya in Bihar, Zaheerabad in Telangana, Orvakal and Kopparthy in Andhra Pradesh and Jodhpur-Pali in Rajasthan.”

Highlighting the important points of the projects, the Union Minister informed that NICDP is designed to foster a vibrant industrial ecosystem by facilitating investments from both large anchor industries and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

"These industrial nodes will act as catalysts for achieving $2 trillion in exports by 2030, reflecting the government's vision of a self-reliant and globally competitive India," added Vaishnaw.

He said that the new industrial cities will be developed as greenfield smart cities of global standards, built "ahead of demand" on the 'plug-n-play' and 'walk-to-work' concepts. "This approach ensures that the cities are equipped with advanced infrastructure that supports sustainable and efficient industrial operations," added the Union Minister.

He further said that aligned with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, the projects will feature multi-modal connectivity infrastructure, ensuring seamless movement of people, goods, and services. "The industrial cities are envisioned to be growth centres for the transformation of the whole region. The approval of these projects is a step forward in realising the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’. By positioning India as a strong player in the Global Value Chains (GVC), the NICDP will provide developed land parcels ready for immediate allotment, making it easier for domestic and international investors to set up manufacturing units in India. This aligns with the broader objective of creating an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', fostering economic growth through enhanced industrial output and employment," he added.

He further said that the NICDP is expected to generate significant employment opportunities, with an estimated one million direct jobs and up to three million indirect jobs being created through planned industrialisation.

"This will not only provide livelihood opportunities but also contribute to the socio-economic upliftment of the regions where these projects are being implemented," he added.

"The projects under the NICDP are designed with a focus on sustainability, incorporating ICT-enabled utilities and green technologies to minimise environmental impact. By providing quality, reliable, and sustainable infrastructure, the government aims to create industrial cities that are not just hubs of economic activity but also models of environmental stewardship," said Vaishnaw.

Talking about three projects of Railways, Vaishnaw said, "The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved three projects of the Ministry of Railways with a total estimated cost of Rs 6,456 crore."