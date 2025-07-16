Cabinet Clears PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana With Annual Outlay Of Rs 24,000 Cr

New Delhi: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana for a period of six years, covering 100 districts with an annual outlay of Rs 24,000 crore.

The programme, announced in the Union Budget, will converge 36 existing schemes and increase adoption of crop diversification and sustainable agricultural practices.

Sharing details about the decision taken at the Union Cabinet, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana will augment post-harvest storage, improve irrigation facilities, and enhance farm productivity.

This programme is likely to help 1.7 crore farmers.