Cabinet Clears Union Budget 2024-25

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved the full budget for 2024-25, sources said. Following this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her seventh budget in the Lok Sabha.

Sitharaman, the first full-time woman finance minister of the country, has presented five full budgets since July 2019 and an interim budget on February 1, 2024. This is the first budget of the BJP-led NDA government in its third term in office.

Sitharaman will present her seventh consecutive budget on July 23 for the fiscal year 2024–25, breaking the record held by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. The BJP-led NDA government will unveil its first budget on Tuesday after winning the Lok Sabha Election in June for the third term. This budget marks the first significant economic plan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term in power.