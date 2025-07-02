Rs 1 Lakh Crore RDI Scheme: ISpA Calls It 'Game-Changer' For Space-Tech

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet's approval of the Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme marks a transformative step toward strengthening India’s research ecosystem in strategic and sunrise sectors.

Welcoming the move, the Indian Space Association (ISpA), the industry association of space and satellite companies, said the scheme will play a pivotal role in driving private sector-led innovation in space and deep-tech. With key provisions like concessional loans and equity support, it is expected to accelerate the growth of space-tech startups and solidify India’s position as a global space innovation leader.

Recognising the critical role that the private sector plays in driving innovation and commercialising research, the RDI Scheme aims to provide long-term financing or refinancing with long tenors at low or nil interest rates to spur private sector investment in RDI.

The scheme has been designed to overcome the constraints and challenges in funding of private sector. Also, it seeks to provide growth and risk capital to sunrise and strategic sectors to facilitate innovation, promote adoption of technology and enhance competitiveness.

According to the cabinet decision, the scheme to encourage the private sector to scale up research, development, and innovation (RDI) in sunrise domains and in other sectors relevant for economic security, strategic purpose, and self-reliance. Also, this will finance transformative projects at higher levels of Technology Readiness Levels (TRL). Besides this RDI Scheme will also support the acquisition of technologies which are critical or of high strategic importance and facilitate the setting up of a Deep-Tech Fund of Funds.

The Governing Board of Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), chaired by the Prime Minister, will provide overarching strategic direction to the RDI Scheme. The Executive Council (EC) of ANRF will approve the Scheme’s guidelines and recommend 2nd-level fund managers and the scope and type of projects in the sunrise sectors.

An Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS) led by the Cabinet Secretary will be responsible for approving scheme changes, sectors and types of projects as well as second-level fund managers, besides reviewing the performance of the Scheme. The Department of Science and Technology will serve as the nodal department for the implementation of the RDI Scheme.

Funding Mechanism

The RDI Scheme will have a two-tiered funding mechanism. At the first level, there will be a Special Purpose Fund (SPF) established within the ANRF, which will act as the custodian of funds. From the SPF funds shall be allocated to a variety of 2nd level fund managers. This will be mainly in the form of long-term concessional loans. The funding to R&D projects by the 2nd-level fund managers would normally be in the form of a long-term loan at low or nil interest rates. Financing in the form of equity may also be done, especially in the case of startups.

Indian Space Association's Director General, Gen. AK Bhatt (Retd.) said that they welcome RDI Scheme. "It will prove to be a landmark initiative that underscores the government’s commitment to fostering private sector innovation in strategic and emerging technology domains. We are confident that space-based research and deep-tech innovation will feature prominently within the scheme’s ambit," he said.

The provision of concessional loans, equity support, and the proposed Deep Tech Fund is expected to provide a critical financial boost to Indian space-tech startups, enabling accelerated development, deployment, and commercialisation of cutting-edge technologies, he added.

"This forward-looking initiative will further strengthen India’s position as a global leader in space technology and innovation, while catalysing a vibrant, research-driven ecosystem that supports long-term economic growth."