Cabinet Approves Three Metro Rail Projects, Two New Airports

New Delhi : The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved five projects, three Metro Rails and two New Civil Enclaves across India.

Briefing the reporters, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Union Cabinet approved two corridors of Bangalore Metro Rail project Phase-3 and one Thane integral Ring Metro Rail Project, and development of two New Civil Enclaves at Bagdogra Airport in West Bengal and Bitha in Bihar.

Highlighting two corridors of Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase-3, Vaishnaw said these projects have elevated corridors for a length of 44.65 km with 31 stations. Corridor-1 from JP Nagar 4h Phase to Kempapura (along Outer Ring Road West) for a length of 32’15 km with 22 stations and Corridor-2 from Hosahalli to Kadabagere (along Magadi Road) from a length of 12.50 km with 9 stations.

On operationalization of Phase-3, Bengaluru city will have 220.20 km of active Metro Rail Network. The total completion cost of the project is Rs 15,611 crore.

Besides, the Cabinet approved the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project corridor in Maharashtra. The 29-km corridor will run along the periphery of the west side of Thane city with 22 stations. The network is encompassed by Ulhas River on one side and Sanjay Gandhi National Park on the other side, the minister said.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 12,200.10 crore, with equal equity from Central government and Maharashtra government as well as part-funding from bilateral agencies. Funds would also be raised through innovative financing methods such as by selling station naming and access rights for corporate, monetization of assets, value capture financing route, Vaishnaw said.