Cabinet Approves Three Metro Rail Projects, Two New Airports

New Delhi : The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved five projects, three Metro Rails and two New Civil Enclaves across India.
Briefing the reporters, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Union Cabinet approved two corridors of Bangalore Metro Rail project Phase-3 and one Thane integral Ring Metro Rail Project, and development of two New Civil Enclaves at Bagdogra Airport in West Bengal and Bitha in Bihar.
Highlighting two corridors of Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase-3, Vaishnaw said these projects have elevated corridors for a length of 44.65 km with 31 stations. Corridor-1 from JP Nagar 4h Phase to Kempapura (along Outer Ring Road West) for a length of 32’15 km with 22 stations and Corridor-2 from Hosahalli to Kadabagere (along Magadi Road) from a length of 12.50 km with 9 stations.
On operationalization of Phase-3, Bengaluru city will have 220.20 km of active Metro Rail Network. The total completion cost of the project is Rs 15,611 crore.
Besides, the Cabinet approved the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project corridor in Maharashtra. The 29-km corridor will run along the periphery of the west side of Thane city with 22 stations. The network is encompassed by Ulhas River on one side and Sanjay Gandhi National Park on the other side, the minister said.
The estimated cost of the project is Rs 12,200.10 crore, with equal equity from Central government and Maharashtra government as well as part-funding from bilateral agencies. Funds would also be raised through innovative financing methods such as by selling station naming and access rights for corporate, monetization of assets, value capture financing route, Vaishnaw said.
The project would result in total daily ridership on the metro corridors for the years 2029, 2035 and 2045 by 6.47 lakh, 7.61 lakh and 8.72 lakh passengers respectively, he informed.
For developments of New Civil Enclaves, Cabinet approved the proposal of Airports Authority of India (AAI) for development of a New Civil Enclave at Bihta in Bihar at an estimated cost of Rs 1413 crore.
This infrastructure project represents a strategic move to address the anticipated saturation of capacity at Patna Airport. While AAI is already in the process of constructing a new terminal building at Patna Airport, further expansion is constrained by limited land availability, he said.
The proposed New Integrated Terminal Building at Bihta Airport spans 66,000 sqm and is designed to handle 3000 Peak Hour Passengers (PHP) and annually cater to 50 lakh passengers. This will be further expanded by another 50 Lakh whenever it is required and ultimate capacity would be one crore passengers per annum. Key components of the project include the construction of an Apron capable of accommodating 10 parking bays as well as two link taxiways.
The second proposal of AAI for development of New Civil Enclave at Bagdogra Airport, Siliguri in West Bengal at an estimated cost of Rs 1549 crore.
The proposed Terminal Building spans 70,390 sqm and is designed to accommodate 3000 Peak Hour Passengers (PHP), with an annual capacity to handle 10 million passengers. Key components of the project include the construction of an Apron capable of accommodating 10 parking bays suitable for A-321 type aircraft, as well as two link taxiways and Multi-Level Car Parking. Emphasizing environmental responsibility, the Terminal Building will be a Green Building, integrating renewable energy sources and maximizing natural lighting to minimize ecological footprint.