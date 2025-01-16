Cabinet Approves Establishment Of 'Third Launch Pad' For ISRO

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the establishment of the Third Launch Pad (TLP) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre of ISRO at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

An official statement said, "The Third Launch Pad project envisages the establishment of the launch infrastructure at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh for the Next Generation Launch Vehicles of ISRO and also to support as standby launch pad for the Second Launch Pad at Sriharikota. This will also enhance the launch capacity for future Indian human spaceflight missions."

According to the Centre, the project is of "national importance".

The statement further said, "The TLP is designed to have configuration that is as universal and adaptable as possible that can support not only NGLV but also the LVM3 vehicles with Semicryogenic stage as well as scaled up configurations of NGLV. It will be realised with maximum industry participation fully utilising ISRO’s experience in establishing the earlier launch pads and maximally sharing the existing launch complex facilities."

It added that the TLP is targeted to be established within a duration of 48 months or 4 years.

According to the statement, the total fund requirement is Rs. 3984.86 crore and it includes the establishment of the Launch Pad and the associated facilities.

"The Project will boost the Indian Space ecosystem by enabling higher launch frequencies and the national capacity to undertake human spaceflight & space exploration missions," it added.

The statement added that as on today, Indian Space Transportation Systems are completely reliant on two launch pads viz. First Launch Pad (FLP) & Second Launch Pad (SLP).

"FLP was realised 30 years ago for PSLV and continues to provide launch support for PSLV & SSLV. SLP was established primarily for GSLV & LVM3 and also functions as standby for PSLV. SLP has been operational for almost 20 years and has enhanced the launch capacity towards enabling some commercial missions of PSLV/LVM3 along with the national missions including the Chandrayaan-3 mission. SLP is also getting ready to launch the human-rated LVM3 for the Gaganyaan missions," it said.

"The expanded vision of the Indian Space Programme during the Amrit Kaal including the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) by 2035 & an Indian Crewed Lunar Landing by 2040 requires a new generation of heavier launch vehicles with new propulsion systems, which cannot be met by the existing launch pads. The expeditious establishment of a Third Launch Pad to cater to a heavier class of Next Generation Launch Vehicles and as a stand by for SLP is highly essential so as to meet the evolving space transportation requirements for another 25-30 years," the Centre said.