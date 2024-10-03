ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Approves Schemes, Infrastructure Projects Including PM-RKVY & KY

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the proposal of multiple schemes and infrastructure projects including PM Rashtriya Kishi Vikas Yojana to promote sustainable agriculture and Krishonnati Yojana to achieve food security for self-sufficiency.

Briefing the reporters here, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "The Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (DA&FW) for rationalisation of all Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) operating under Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer's into two-umbrella Schemes Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY), a cafeteria scheme and Krishonnati Yojana (KY)."

"PM-RKVY will promote sustainable agriculture, while KY will address food security and agricultural self-sufficiency. All components shall leverage technology to ensure efficient and effective implementation of the various components," he said.

An official statement said that the the PM-RKVY and KY will be implemented with a total proposed expenditure of Rs 1,01,321.61 crore.

"These schemes are implemented through the state governments. This exercise ensures that all the existing schemes are being continued. Wherever it was considered necessary to give filip to any area for farmer's welfare, the scheme has been taken up in mission mode, for example - the National Mission for Edible Oil-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), Clean Plant Program, Digital Agriculture & National Mission for Edible Oil-Oil Seeds (NMEO-OS)," it said.

The scheme Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER), a component under the KY, is being modified by adding an additional component namely MOVCDNER - Detailed Project Report (MOVCDNER-DPR), which will provide flexibility to the North Eastern states to address critical challenges, it added.

The minister further pointed out that by rationalisation of the schemes, the states are given an opportunity to prepare a comprehensive strategic document on the agriculture sector of the state in a holistic manner.

"The strategic document focuses not only on the production and productivity of the crops but also tackles the emerging issues of climate resilient agriculture and development of value chain approach for agricultural commodities. These plans are envisaged to articulate the overall strategy and the schemes/programs, linked with the objectives flowing from the strategic framework," he added.

Vaishnaw further said the National Mission on Edible Oils – Oilseeds (NMEO-Oilseeds), an initiative aimed at boosting domestic oilseed production and achieving self-reliance in edible oils.

"The Mission will be implemented over a seven-year period, from 2024-25 to 2030-31, with a financial outlay of Rs 10,103 crore," he added.

The newly approved NMEO-Oilseeds will focus on enhancing the production of key primary oilseed crops such as Rapeseed-Mustard, Groundnut, Soybean, Sunflower, and Sesamum, as well as increasing collection and extraction efficiency from secondary sources like Cottonseed, Rice Bran, and Tree Borne Oils.