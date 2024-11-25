ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Approves PAN 2.0 Project

The PAN 2.0 Project enables technology driven transformation of Taxpayer registration services and has significant benefits.

Representational
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 minutes ago

Updated : 3 minutes ago

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its approval for the PAN 2.0 Project of the Income Tax (IT) Department.

Giving information to the media persons about this, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the financial implications for the PAN 2.0 Project will be about Rs 1,435 crore.

Union Minister Vaishnaw said that the PAN 2.0 Project enables technology driven transformation of Taxpayer registration services and has significant benefits including:

1. Ease of access and speedy service delivery with improved quality, 2. Single Source of Truth and data consistency, 3. Eco-friendly processes and cost optimization, and 4. Security and optimization of infrastructure for greater agility.

Union Minister informed that PAN 2.0 Project is an e-Governance project for re-engineering the business processes of taxpayer registration services through technology driven transformation of PAN/TAN services for enhanced digital experience of the taxpayers. This will be an upgrade of the current PAN/TAN 1.0 eco-system consolidating the core and non-core PAN/TAN activities as well as PAN validation service.

The PAN 2.0 Project resonates with the vision of the Government enshrined in Digital India by enabling the use of PAN as Common Identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies, he added.

