Cabinet Approves 'One Nation One Election', But Technical Challenges Remain: Jayant Chaudhary

Bharatpur: Union Skill and Entrepreneurship Minister Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday said the Union Cabinet has given its nod to the 'One Nation One Election initiative', but there are still many technical aspects that need to be addressed, including the need for constitutional amendments. Chaudhary emphasised that it is, too, early to initiate a national discussion on the matter. He made these remarks while flagging off the Kaushal Rath in Bharatpur.

Chaudhary, who is also the President of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), said, "The cabinet has approved the concept, but the country is yet to see a clear outline. Once the draft is prepared and presented in Parliament, then the discussion should take place." He added that the Government of India is committed to taking decisions that strengthen democracy and are in the best interest of the people.

Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the United States, Chaudhary welcomed the agreement between the two countries regarding cancer treatment and research. He urged state governments to notify cancer as a disease to gather accurate data on patients. "Many states have yet to notify cancer as a disease, making it difficult to determine how many people are affected in specific regions. By doing so, states can better prepare for treatment," Chaudhary said.

He also commented on upcoming elections in the US, noting that any new government formed there would likely seek to maintain strong relations with India. In response to a statement by farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who suggested merging Meerut and the Saharan region with Haryana, Chaudhary expressed opposition, saying, "I am not in favour of adding any district from Uttar Pradesh to Haryana."

Regarding upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, Chaudhary expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), stating, "We are putting in our best efforts, and the public will ultimately decide the outcome." On reports of the Jat community’s dissatisfaction with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said, "Today, every voter makes their own choice. Even within families, voting preferences can differ. There is no collective decision by society on whom to support."

After flagging off the Ministry of Skill and Entrepreneurship Development’s Skill Rath, Chaudhary explained that this initiative is aimed at empowering youth by providing short training courses. "This Rath will offer two-hour training sessions for up to 25 boys and girls at a time. This is the first time a training-focused Rath has been introduced. It will visit various institutions over the next month, offering information on government schemes and how young people can prepare themselves for job opportunities," he said.