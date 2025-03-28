Cabinet Approves Nutrient Based Subsidy Rates For Kharif Season 2025

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilisers for fixing the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for Kharif Season, 2025 from April 1 to September 30 on Phosphatic and Potassic fertilizers.
Briefing media persons here, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the budgetary requirement for Kharif season 2025 would be Rs 37,216.15 crore, which is Rs 13000 crore more than the budgetary requirement for Rabi season 2024-25.
Highlighting the benefits, Vaishnaw said availability of fertilisers to farmers at subsidised, affordable and reasonable prices will be ensured and rationalisation of subsidy on P&K fertilisers in view of recent trends in the international prices of fertilisers and inputs.
The Union Minister pointed out that the freight subsidy on single super phosphate has been extended to Kharif 2025, NBS subsidy of Rs 37,216.15 crore for Kharif 2025 to ensure affordable, subsidised and reasonable rates on P&K fertilisers across the country.
Besides this, Cabinet has also given its nod to inclusion of Kosi Mechi Intra-State Link Project of Bihar under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana-Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme.
“Estimated cost of the project is Rs 6,282.32 crore, including Rs 3,652.56 crore central assistance to Bihar, is to be completed by March 2029. And remodeling of existing Eastern Kosi Main Canal up to 41.30 km and extension of EKMC up to river Mechi at 117.50 km,” Union Minister said.
The Link Project will provide 2,10,516 hectares additional annual irrigation in Kharif season in Araria, Purnea, Kishanganj and Katihar districts of Bihar. The project has potential to divert or utilise about 2,050 million cubic meter of surplus water of Kosi through the proposed link canal. Further, after remodelling of existing EKMC, the shortfall supply to 1.57 lakh hectare existing command of the existing Eastern Kosi Main Canal will be restored.
The Cabinet has also given green signal for the construction of a four-lane access controlled greenfield and brownfield Patan-Arrah-Sasaram corridor starting from Patna to Sasaram (120.10 km) in Bihar. The project will be developed on Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) at a total capital cost of Rs 3,712.40 crore.
“Currently, connectivity between Sasaram, Arrah and Patna relies on existing State Highways and takes 3-4 hours due to heavy congestion including in Arrah town,” Vaishnaw said.
A greenfield corridor, along with 10.6 km of upgradation of existing brownfield highway, will be developed to reduce the increasing congesting, catering to the needs of densely built-up areas in places like Arrah, Grahini, Piro, Bikramganj, Mokar and Sasaram, he added.