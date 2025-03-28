ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Approves Nutrient Based Subsidy Rates For Kharif Season 2025

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilisers for fixing the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for Kharif Season, 2025 from April 1 to September 30 on Phosphatic and Potassic fertilizers.

Briefing media persons here, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the budgetary requirement for Kharif season 2025 would be Rs 37,216.15 crore, which is Rs 13000 crore more than the budgetary requirement for Rabi season 2024-25.

Highlighting the benefits, Vaishnaw said availability of fertilisers to farmers at subsidised, affordable and reasonable prices will be ensured and rationalisation of subsidy on P&K fertilisers in view of recent trends in the international prices of fertilisers and inputs.

The Union Minister pointed out that the freight subsidy on single super phosphate has been extended to Kharif 2025, NBS subsidy of Rs 37,216.15 crore for Kharif 2025 to ensure affordable, subsidised and reasonable rates on P&K fertilisers across the country.

Besides this, Cabinet has also given its nod to inclusion of Kosi Mechi Intra-State Link Project of Bihar under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana-Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme.