Cabinet Approves National Sports Policy 2025

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved the National Sports Policy (NSP) 2025, an initiative aimed at reshaping the country’s sporting landscape and empowering citizens through sports.

An official statement said, "The new policy supersedes the existing National Sports Policy, 2001, and lays out a visionary and strategic roadmap to establish India as a global sporting powerhouse and a strong contender for excellence at international sporting events, including the 2036 Olympic Games."

The NSP 2025 is the outcome of extensive consultations involving Central Ministries, NITI Aayog, State Governments, National Sports Federations (NSFs), athletes, domain experts, and public stakeholders. The policy is anchored on these key pillars.

Excellence on the Global Stage

This pillar aims to: Strengthen sports programs from the grassroots to elite levels, including mechanisms for early identification and nurturing of talent.

Promote the establishment of competitive leagues and competitions, and develop sports infrastructure in both rural and urban areas.

Build world-class systems for training, coaching, and holistic athlete support.

Enhance the capacity and governance of National Sports Federations.

Encourage the adoption of sports science, sports science, medicine, and technology to boost athletic performance.

Train and develop sports personnel, including coaches, technical officials, and support staff.

Sports for Economic Development

NSP 2025 recognizes the economic potential of sports and seeks to:

Promote sports tourism and attract major international events to India.

Strengthen the sports manufacturing ecosystem, and promote startups and entrepreneurship in the sector.

Encourage private sector participation through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and innovative funding initiatives.

Sports for Social Development

The policy emphasises the role of sports in driving social inclusion by: