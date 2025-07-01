Cabinet Approves National Sports Policy 2025

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved the National Sports Policy (NSP) 2025, an initiative aimed at reshaping the country’s sporting landscape and empowering citizens through sports.
An official statement said, "The new policy supersedes the existing National Sports Policy, 2001, and lays out a visionary and strategic roadmap to establish India as a global sporting powerhouse and a strong contender for excellence at international sporting events, including the 2036 Olympic Games."
The NSP 2025 is the outcome of extensive consultations involving Central Ministries, NITI Aayog, State Governments, National Sports Federations (NSFs), athletes, domain experts, and public stakeholders. The policy is anchored on these key pillars.
Excellence on the Global Stage
- This pillar aims to: Strengthen sports programs from the grassroots to elite levels, including mechanisms for early identification and nurturing of talent.
- Promote the establishment of competitive leagues and competitions, and develop sports infrastructure in both rural and urban areas.
- Build world-class systems for training, coaching, and holistic athlete support.
- Enhance the capacity and governance of National Sports Federations.
- Encourage the adoption of sports science, sports science, medicine, and technology to boost athletic performance.
- Train and develop sports personnel, including coaches, technical officials, and support staff.
Sports for Economic Development
NSP 2025 recognizes the economic potential of sports and seeks to:
- Promote sports tourism and attract major international events to India.
- Strengthen the sports manufacturing ecosystem, and promote startups and entrepreneurship in the sector.
- Encourage private sector participation through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and innovative funding initiatives.
Sports for Social Development
The policy emphasises the role of sports in driving social inclusion by:
- Promoting participation among women, economically weaker sections, tribal communities, and persons with disabilities through focused programs.
- Revitalising and promoting indigenous and traditional games.
- Positioning sports as a viable career option by integrating it into education, encouraging volunteering, and facilitating dual-career pathways.
- Engaging the Indian diaspora through sports.
Sports as a People’s Movement
To make sports a national movement, the policy aims to:
- Drive mass participation and a culture of fitness through nationwide campaigns and community-based events.
- Launch fitness indices for schools, colleges, and workplaces etc.
- Enhance universal access to sports facilities.
Integration with Education (National Education Policy 2020)
In alignment with the National Education Policy 2020, the NSP 2025 proposes to:
- Integrate sports into school curricula.
- Equip educators and physical education teachers with specialized training to promote sports education and awareness.
Strategic Framework
To realise its objectives, the NSP 2025 lays down a comprehensive implementation strategy encompassing:
Governance: Establish a robust regulatory framework for sports governance, including legal framework.
Private Sector Funding & support: Develop innovative financing mechanisms and engage private sector participation through PPPs and CSR.
Technology & Innovation: Leverage emerging technologies, including AI and data analytics, for performance tracking, research, and program implementation.
National Monitoring Framework: Create a national framework with well-defined benchmarks, Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), and time-bound targets.
Model Policy for States: The NSP 2025 will serve as a model for States and Union Territories, encouraging them to revise or formulate their own policies in alignment with national objectives.
Whole-of-Government Approach: The policy calls for integration of sports promotion into the activities, schemes, and programs of all Ministries and Departments to achieve a holistic impact.