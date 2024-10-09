Cabinet approves National Maritime Heritage Complex and Border Roads

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved two major infrastructure projects that highlight the government's focus on both heritage preservation and border area development.
The first project is the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat, while the second focuses on improving road infrastructure in the border areas of Rajasthan and Punjab.
Development of National Maritime Heritage Complex, Lothal, Gujarat
The Cabinet has given the nod for the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat. The project, designed to celebrate India's rich maritime history, will be executed in phases. The first phase, which is already under construction with over 60 per cent progress, is expected to be completed by 2025. The total development of the NMHC will include world-class facilities, including multiple galleries showcasing naval artifacts and a replica of the ancient Lothal township, a major Indus Valley port city.
In addition to the approval for the first phase, the Cabinet has accorded in-principle approval for subsequent phases. Phase 1B will focus on the construction of a Light House Museum, funded by the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL), while Phase 2 will see the development of coastal state pavilions, hospitality zones, and recreation areas. This project is expected to create around 22,000 jobs, providing a significant boost to local communities and tourism.
The NMHC aims to highlight India's 4,500-year-old maritime heritage, drawing in tourists, researchers, and cultural organisations. The complex will be one of the world's largest maritime museums, reinforcing India's historical significance in naval trade and exploration.
Road Infrastructure in Rajasthan and Punjab Border Areas
In a separate approval, the Cabinet has sanctioned the construction of 2,280 kilometres of roads in the border areas of Rajasthan and Punjab, with an investment of Rs 4,406 crore. This project is part of a broader strategy to improve infrastructure in the nation's border areas.
The new roads will not only enhance road and telecom connectivity but also improve access to essential services like water supply, healthcare, and education. The project is expected to significantly improve the livelihood of rural communities in these regions and ensure that border areas are better integrated into the national highway network, easing travel and boosting local economies.