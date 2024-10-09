ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Approves National Maritime Heritage Complex and Border Roads

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved two major infrastructure projects that highlight the government's focus on both heritage preservation and border area development.

The first project is the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat, while the second focuses on improving road infrastructure in the border areas of Rajasthan and Punjab.

Development of National Maritime Heritage Complex, Lothal, Gujarat

The Cabinet has given the nod for the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat. The project, designed to celebrate India's rich maritime history, will be executed in phases. The first phase, which is already under construction with over 60 per cent progress, is expected to be completed by 2025. The total development of the NMHC will include world-class facilities, including multiple galleries showcasing naval artifacts and a replica of the ancient Lothal township, a major Indus Valley port city.

In addition to the approval for the first phase, the Cabinet has accorded in-principle approval for subsequent phases. Phase 1B will focus on the construction of a Light House Museum, funded by the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL), while Phase 2 will see the development of coastal state pavilions, hospitality zones, and recreation areas. This project is expected to create around 22,000 jobs, providing a significant boost to local communities and tourism.