Cabinet Approves MSP For All Mandated Rabi Crops, New Rail-cum-Road Bridge Across Ganga River

New Delhi: Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Rabi crops and a new Rail-cum-Road bridge across the Ganga River.

Briefing the reporters here, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Government has increased the MSP of Rabi crops to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce. The absolute highest increase in MSP has been announced for rapeseed and mustard at Rs 300 per quintal followed by Lentil (Masur) at Rs 275 per quintal. For gram, wheat, safflower and barley, there is an increase of Rs 210 per quintal, Rs 150 per quintal, Rs 140 per quintal and Rs 130 per quintal respectively."

Union Minister further said the increase in MSP for mandated Rabi crops is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times of the all-India weighted average cost of production. The expected margin over all-India weighted average cost of production is 105 per cent for wheat, followed by 98 per cent for rapeseed & mustard, 89 per cent for lentils, 60 per cent for grams, 60 per cent for barley, and 50 per cent for safflower. This increased MSP of rabi crops will ensure remunerative prices to the farmers and incentivize crop diversification.

In its second decision, the Cabinet approved the construction of Varanasi-Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya multi-tracking including a new Rail-cum-Road Bridge across Ganga River.

"The proposed project will improve logistical efficiency by connecting the unconnected areas, and enhancing transportation networks, resulting in streamlined supply chains and accelerated economic growth," he said. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 2,642 crore and will be completed in four years. It will also generate direct employment for about 10 lakh human-days during construction.

The proposed multi-tracking project will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways. The project traverses through Varanasi and Chandauli districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Varanasi Railway Station, a crucial hub in Indian Railways, connects key zones and serves as a gateway for pilgrims, tourists and the local population. The Varanasi-Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Junction route, vital for both passenger and freight traffic, faces heavy congestion due to its role in transporting goods like coal, cement, and foodgrains, as well as serving growing tourism and industrial demands.

To address this issue, infrastructure upgrades are needed, including a new rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga River and the addition of third and fourth railway lines. These enhancements aim to improve capacity, and efficiency and support the region’s socio-economic growth. Apart from relief in congestion in the stretch, 27.83 MTPA freight is anticipated on the proposed stretch, Vaishnaw informed.

Vaishnaw said, "The project covering two districts in Uttar Pradesh will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 30 kms. The Railways being an environmentally friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics cost of the country and lower CO2 emissions (149 crore Kg), which is equivalent to planting six crore trees."

The Cabinet also approved an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to the Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners July 1, 2024, representing an increase of three per cent (3 per cent) over the existing rate of 50 per cent of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate against price rise. This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be Rs.9,448.35 crore per annum. This will benefit about 49.18 lakh central government employees and 64.89 lakh pensioners.