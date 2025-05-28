Cabinet Approves Minimum Support Prices For Kharif Crops For 2025-26; Raises Paddy MSP By Rs 69 Per Quintal

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 14 Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2025-26.

It has raised the MSP for paddy by 3 per cent to Rs 2,369 per quintal for the season. The support price for common and A grade varieties has been increased by Rs 69 per quintal to Rs 2,369 and Rs 2,389 per quintal, respectively, for the forthcoming kharif season of 2025-26 crop year (July-June).

Among pulses, support price for tur has been raised by Rs 450 to Rs 8,000 per quintal, while that of urad MSP by Rs 400 to RS 7,800 per quintal and moong MSP by Rs 86 to Rs 8768 per quintal for 2025-26 kharif marketing season.

The government has increased the MSP of Kharif crops for 2025-26, to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters.

"A major decision has been taken for farmers. In the last 10-11 years, a massive increment in MSP has been done for Kharif crops. In this continuation, MSP has been approved by the cabinet for the Kharif marketing season 2025-26. The total amount is estimated to be around Rs 2,07,000 Crores...For every crop, the cost plus 50% has been taken into consideration," Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said while briefing the media.

Minimum Support Prices for all Kharif crops for Marketing Season 2025-26 (Rs. per quintal)

S.No. Crops MSP 2025-26 Cost* KMS 2025-26 Margin over cost (%) MSP MSP Increase in 2025-26 Cereals 2024-25 2013-14 over

2024-25 over 2013-14 1. Paddy Common 2369 1579 50 2300 1310 69 1059 (81%) Grade A^ 2389 - - 2320 1345 69 1044 (78%) 2. Jowar Hybrid 3699 2466 50 3371 1500 328 2199 (147%) Maldandi^ 3749 - - 3421 1520 328 2299 (147%) 3. Bajra 2775 1703 63 2625 1250 150 1525 (122%) 4. Ragi 4886 3257 50 4290 1500 596 3386 (226%) 5. Maize 2400 1508 59 2225 1310 175 1090 (83%) Pulses 6. Tur /Arhar 8000 5038 59 7550 4300 450 3700 (86%) 7. Moong 8768 5845 50 8682 4500 86 4268 (95%) Crops MSP 2025-26 Cost* KMS 2025-26 Margin over cost (%) MSP MSP Increase in 2025-26 2024-25 2013-14 over 2024-25 over 2013-14 8. Urad 7800 5114 53 7400 4300 400 3500

(81%) Oilseeds 9. Groundnut 7263 4842 50 6783 4000 480 3263 (82%) 10. Sunflower Seed 7721 5147 50 7280 3700 441 4021 (109%) 11. Soybean (Yellow) 5328 3552 50 4892 2560 436 2768 (108%) 12. Sesamum 9846 6564 50 9267 4500 579 5346 (119%) 13. Nigerseed 9537 6358 50 8717 3500 820 6037 (172%) Commercial 14. Cotton (Medium Staple) 7710 5140 50 7121 3700 589 4010 (108%) (Long Staple)^ 8110 - - 7521 4000 589 4110 (103%)

The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for nigerseed (Rs 820 per quintal), followed by Ragi (Rs 596 per quintal), Cotton (Rs 589 per quintal) and Sesamum (Rs 579 per quintal).

The increase in MSP for Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2025-26 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times of the All-India weighted average cost of production.

"The expected margin to farmers over their cost of production is estimated to be highest in the case of bajra (63%), followed by maize (59%), tur (59%) and urad (53%). For the rest of the crops, the margin to farmers over their cost of production is estimated to be at 50%," the statement read.

In recent years, the Government has been promoting the cultivation of crops other than cereals, such as pulses and oilseeds, and Nutri-cereals/ Shree Anna, by offering a higher MSP for these crops.