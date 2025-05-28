ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Approves Minimum Support Prices For Kharif Crops For 2025-26; Raises Paddy MSP By Rs 69 Per Quintal

The increase in MSP of Kharif crops for 2025-26 is to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

File photo for representation
File photo for representation (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 28, 2025 at 3:45 PM IST

Updated : May 28, 2025 at 3:52 PM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 14 Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2025-26.

It has raised the MSP for paddy by 3 per cent to Rs 2,369 per quintal for the season. The support price for common and A grade varieties has been increased by Rs 69 per quintal to Rs 2,369 and Rs 2,389 per quintal, respectively, for the forthcoming kharif season of 2025-26 crop year (July-June).

Among pulses, support price for tur has been raised by Rs 450 to Rs 8,000 per quintal, while that of urad MSP by Rs 400 to RS 7,800 per quintal and moong MSP by Rs 86 to Rs 8768 per quintal for 2025-26 kharif marketing season.

The government has increased the MSP of Kharif crops for 2025-26, to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters.

"A major decision has been taken for farmers. In the last 10-11 years, a massive increment in MSP has been done for Kharif crops. In this continuation, MSP has been approved by the cabinet for the Kharif marketing season 2025-26. The total amount is estimated to be around Rs 2,07,000 Crores...For every crop, the cost plus 50% has been taken into consideration," Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said while briefing the media.

Minimum Support Prices for all Kharif crops for Marketing Season 2025-26 (Rs. per quintal)

S.No. CropsMSP 2025-26Cost* KMS 2025-26Margin over cost (%)MSPMSP Increase in 2025-26
Cereals2024-252013-14over
2024-25

over 2013-14

1.PaddyCommon23691579502300131069

1059

(81%)

Grade A^2389--2320134569

1044

(78%)

2.JowarHybrid369924665033711500328

2199

(147%)

Maldandi^3749--34211520

328

2299

(147%)

3.Bajra277517036326251250150

1525

(122%)

4.Ragi488632575042901500596

3386

(226%)

5.Maize240015085922251310175

1090

(83%)

Pulses
6.Tur /Arhar800050385975504300450

3700

(86%)

7.Moong87685845508682450086

4268

(95%)

CropsMSP 2025-26Cost* KMS 2025-26Margin over cost (%)MSPMSP Increase in 2025-26
2024-252013-14over 2024-25

over 2013-14

8.Urad780051145374004300

400

3500
(81%)
Oilseeds
9.Groundnut726348425067834000

480

3263

(82%)

10.Sunflower Seed772151475072803700441

4021

(109%)

11.Soybean (Yellow)532835525048922560436

2768

(108%)

12.Sesamum984665645092674500579

5346

(119%)

13.Nigerseed953763585087173500820

6037

(172%)

Commercial
14.Cotton(Medium Staple)771051405071213700

589

4010

(108%)

(Long Staple)^8110--75214000589

4110

(103%)

The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for nigerseed (Rs 820 per quintal), followed by Ragi (Rs 596 per quintal), Cotton (Rs 589 per quintal) and Sesamum (Rs 579 per quintal).

The increase in MSP for Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2025-26 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times of the All-India weighted average cost of production.

"The expected margin to farmers over their cost of production is estimated to be highest in the case of bajra (63%), followed by maize (59%), tur (59%) and urad (53%). For the rest of the crops, the margin to farmers over their cost of production is estimated to be at 50%," the statement read.

In recent years, the Government has been promoting the cultivation of crops other than cereals, such as pulses and oilseeds, and Nutri-cereals/ Shree Anna, by offering a higher MSP for these crops.

Read More

Cabinet Approves MSP For Raw Jute for 25-26 Season; Continuation Of National Health Mission For Another 5 Years

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 14 Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2025-26.

It has raised the MSP for paddy by 3 per cent to Rs 2,369 per quintal for the season. The support price for common and A grade varieties has been increased by Rs 69 per quintal to Rs 2,369 and Rs 2,389 per quintal, respectively, for the forthcoming kharif season of 2025-26 crop year (July-June).

Among pulses, support price for tur has been raised by Rs 450 to Rs 8,000 per quintal, while that of urad MSP by Rs 400 to RS 7,800 per quintal and moong MSP by Rs 86 to Rs 8768 per quintal for 2025-26 kharif marketing season.

The government has increased the MSP of Kharif crops for 2025-26, to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters.

"A major decision has been taken for farmers. In the last 10-11 years, a massive increment in MSP has been done for Kharif crops. In this continuation, MSP has been approved by the cabinet for the Kharif marketing season 2025-26. The total amount is estimated to be around Rs 2,07,000 Crores...For every crop, the cost plus 50% has been taken into consideration," Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said while briefing the media.

Minimum Support Prices for all Kharif crops for Marketing Season 2025-26 (Rs. per quintal)

S.No. CropsMSP 2025-26Cost* KMS 2025-26Margin over cost (%)MSPMSP Increase in 2025-26
Cereals2024-252013-14over
2024-25

over 2013-14

1.PaddyCommon23691579502300131069

1059

(81%)

Grade A^2389--2320134569

1044

(78%)

2.JowarHybrid369924665033711500328

2199

(147%)

Maldandi^3749--34211520

328

2299

(147%)

3.Bajra277517036326251250150

1525

(122%)

4.Ragi488632575042901500596

3386

(226%)

5.Maize240015085922251310175

1090

(83%)

Pulses
6.Tur /Arhar800050385975504300450

3700

(86%)

7.Moong87685845508682450086

4268

(95%)

CropsMSP 2025-26Cost* KMS 2025-26Margin over cost (%)MSPMSP Increase in 2025-26
2024-252013-14over 2024-25

over 2013-14

8.Urad780051145374004300

400

3500
(81%)
Oilseeds
9.Groundnut726348425067834000

480

3263

(82%)

10.Sunflower Seed772151475072803700441

4021

(109%)

11.Soybean (Yellow)532835525048922560436

2768

(108%)

12.Sesamum984665645092674500579

5346

(119%)

13.Nigerseed953763585087173500820

6037

(172%)

Commercial
14.Cotton(Medium Staple)771051405071213700

589

4010

(108%)

(Long Staple)^8110--75214000589

4110

(103%)

The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for nigerseed (Rs 820 per quintal), followed by Ragi (Rs 596 per quintal), Cotton (Rs 589 per quintal) and Sesamum (Rs 579 per quintal).

The increase in MSP for Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2025-26 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times of the All-India weighted average cost of production.

"The expected margin to farmers over their cost of production is estimated to be highest in the case of bajra (63%), followed by maize (59%), tur (59%) and urad (53%). For the rest of the crops, the margin to farmers over their cost of production is estimated to be at 50%," the statement read.

In recent years, the Government has been promoting the cultivation of crops other than cereals, such as pulses and oilseeds, and Nutri-cereals/ Shree Anna, by offering a higher MSP for these crops.

Read More

Cabinet Approves MSP For Raw Jute for 25-26 Season; Continuation Of National Health Mission For Another 5 Years

Last Updated : May 28, 2025 at 3:52 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MSPCABINETMINIMUM SUPPORT PRICESPADDY MSPCCEA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

Daughters' 48-Year Fight Frees 104-Year-Old Father In Murder Case In UP

Rejected At Home, Respected On The Streets, How Cuttack's Trans Women Are Reclaiming Their Dignity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.