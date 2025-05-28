Cabinet Approves Minimum Support Prices For Kharif Crops For 2025-26; Raises Paddy MSP By Rs 69 Per Quintal

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 14 Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2025-26.
It has raised the MSP for paddy by 3 per cent to Rs 2,369 per quintal for the season. The support price for common and A grade varieties has been increased by Rs 69 per quintal to Rs 2,369 and Rs 2,389 per quintal, respectively, for the forthcoming kharif season of 2025-26 crop year (July-June).
Among pulses, support price for tur has been raised by Rs 450 to Rs 8,000 per quintal, while that of urad MSP by Rs 400 to RS 7,800 per quintal and moong MSP by Rs 86 to Rs 8768 per quintal for 2025-26 kharif marketing season.
The government has increased the MSP of Kharif crops for 2025-26, to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters.
"A major decision has been taken for farmers. In the last 10-11 years, a massive increment in MSP has been done for Kharif crops. In this continuation, MSP has been approved by the cabinet for the Kharif marketing season 2025-26. The total amount is estimated to be around Rs 2,07,000 Crores...For every crop, the cost plus 50% has been taken into consideration," Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said while briefing the media.
Minimum Support Prices for all Kharif crops for Marketing Season 2025-26 (Rs. per quintal)
|S.No.
|Crops
|MSP 2025-26
|Cost* KMS 2025-26
|Margin over cost (%)
|MSP
|MSP Increase in 2025-26
|Cereals
|2024-25
|2013-14
|over
2024-25
over 2013-14
|1.
|Paddy
|Common
|2369
|1579
|50
|2300
|1310
|69
1059
(81%)
|Grade A^
|2389
|-
|-
|2320
|1345
|69
1044
(78%)
|2.
|Jowar
|Hybrid
|3699
|2466
|50
|3371
|1500
|328
2199
(147%)
|Maldandi^
|3749
|-
|-
|3421
|1520
328
2299
(147%)
|3.
|Bajra
|2775
|1703
|63
|2625
|1250
|150
1525
(122%)
|4.
|Ragi
|4886
|3257
|50
|4290
|1500
|596
3386
(226%)
|5.
|Maize
|2400
|1508
|59
|2225
|1310
|175
1090
(83%)
|Pulses
|6.
|Tur /Arhar
|8000
|5038
|59
|7550
|4300
|450
3700
(86%)
|7.
|Moong
|8768
|5845
|50
|8682
|4500
|86
4268
(95%)
|8.
|Urad
|7800
|5114
|53
|7400
|4300
400
|3500
(81%)
|Oilseeds
|9.
|Groundnut
|7263
|4842
|50
|6783
|4000
480
3263
(82%)
|10.
|Sunflower Seed
|7721
|5147
|50
|7280
|3700
|441
4021
(109%)
|11.
|Soybean (Yellow)
|5328
|3552
|50
|4892
|2560
|436
2768
(108%)
|12.
|Sesamum
|9846
|6564
|50
|9267
|4500
|579
5346
(119%)
|13.
|Nigerseed
|9537
|6358
|50
|8717
|3500
|820
6037
(172%)
|Commercial
|14.
|Cotton
|(Medium Staple)
|7710
|5140
|50
|7121
|3700
589
4010
(108%)
|(Long Staple)^
|8110
|-
|-
|7521
|4000
|589
4110
(103%)
The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for nigerseed (Rs 820 per quintal), followed by Ragi (Rs 596 per quintal), Cotton (Rs 589 per quintal) and Sesamum (Rs 579 per quintal).
The increase in MSP for Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2025-26 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times of the All-India weighted average cost of production.
"The expected margin to farmers over their cost of production is estimated to be highest in the case of bajra (63%), followed by maize (59%), tur (59%) and urad (53%). For the rest of the crops, the margin to farmers over their cost of production is estimated to be at 50%," the statement read.
In recent years, the Government has been promoting the cultivation of crops other than cereals, such as pulses and oilseeds, and Nutri-cereals/ Shree Anna, by offering a higher MSP for these crops.
