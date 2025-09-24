ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Clears Doubling Of Bakhtiyarpur–Rajgir–Tilaiya Railway Line In Poll-Bound Bihar

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the doubling of Bakhtiyarpur–Rajgir–Tilaiya single railway line section, spanning 104 km across Bihar at a cost of Rs 2,192 crore.

"The project covering four districts of Bihar will expand the existing network of Indian Railways by around 104 km. Also, it will enhance rail connectivity to prominent destinations namely Rajgir, Nalanda, Pawapuri and others, attracting pilgrims and tourists from across the country. Thus, it will improve connectivity in Bihar significantly," Railway Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw said at the Cabinet briefing.

The multi-tracking projects will enhance connectivity to around 1,434 villages, about 13.46 lakh population and two aspirational districts (Gaya and Nawada).