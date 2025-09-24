Cabinet Clears Doubling Of Bakhtiyarpur–Rajgir–Tilaiya Railway Line In Poll-Bound Bihar
The project will enhance railway connectivity to places such as Rajgir, Nalanda and Pawapuri, attracting pilgrims and tourists from across India.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 3:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the doubling of Bakhtiyarpur–Rajgir–Tilaiya single railway line section, spanning 104 km across Bihar at a cost of Rs 2,192 crore.
"The project covering four districts of Bihar will expand the existing network of Indian Railways by around 104 km. Also, it will enhance rail connectivity to prominent destinations namely Rajgir, Nalanda, Pawapuri and others, attracting pilgrims and tourists from across the country. Thus, it will improve connectivity in Bihar significantly," Railway Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw said at the Cabinet briefing.
The multi-tracking projects will enhance connectivity to around 1,434 villages, about 13.46 lakh population and two aspirational districts (Gaya and Nawada).
This is an essential route for transportation of commodities such as coal, cement, clinker and fly ash. The capacity augmentation work will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 26 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum). The Railways being environment friendly and an energy efficient mode of transportation, will help in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import and lower carbon dioxide emissions, which is equivalent to plantation of 1 crore trees.
"The enhanced line capacity will improve mobility, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. The multi-tracking proposal will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways," an Indian Railway spokesperson said.
The projects are in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a New India which will make people of the region “Atmanirbhar” by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities.
The projects are planned on PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods, and services.