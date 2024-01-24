Cabinet Approves Gasification Project; Gives Go Ahead to MoU Between India and Oman in IT Field

Union Minister Anurag Thakur addresses the media after Union Cabinet meeting

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the coal gasification programme. "The gasification project will kick start by 2028-29. This will start by the commencement of the production and the actual production will take another six month because of tendering and bidding period," said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the scheme for promotion of coal and lignite gasification projects. Explaining about the gasification programme, Joshi said, "The coal is sufficient for next 125 years in India."

He further said lignite gasification projects of government PSUs and private sector towards incentive for coal gasification projects under three categories. "Total outlay of Rs 8500 crore to be provided as financial assistance for coal gasification projects under three categories," added Joshi.

In category I, Rs 4,050 crore provisioned for government PSUs in which upto three projects will be supported by providing lump-sum grant of Rs 1,350 crore or 15 per cent of capex, whichever is lower, Joshi added.

In category II, Rs 3,850 crore provisioned for private sector as well as government PSUs in which lump-sum grant of Rs 1,000 crore or 15 per cent of capex, whichever is lower provided for each project. At least one project will be bid out on tariff-based bidding process and its criteria will be designed in consultation with NITI Aayog, the Union Minister said.

In the third category, Rs 600 crore provisioned for demonstration Projects (indigenous technology) and or small-scale product-based gasification plants under which lump-sum grant of Rs 100 crore or 15 per cent of capex, whichever is lower, will be given to the selected entity who will have a minimum capex of Rs 100 crore and minimum production of 1500 Nm3/hr Syn gas, Joshi said.

Joshi said the selection of entities under category II and III shall be carried out through a competitive and transparent bidding process. "The grant will be paid to the selected entity in two equal instalments and EGoS chaired by Secretary Coal shall be fully empowered to make any changes required in the modalities of the scheme subject to the condition that overall financial outlay remain within Rs 8,500 crore," he added.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Oman on cooperation in the field of Information Technology. A statement issued by Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated, "The Union Cabinet was apprised of a MoU, signed on December 15, 2023, between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India and the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology of the Sultanate of Oman on cooperation in the field of Information Technology."

"The MoU intends to promote comprehensive cooperation between the parties through mutual support, sharing of technologies, information and investments in the field of IT. It shall come into effect from the date of signature of the parties and shall be remain in force for a period of three years. Both G2G and B2B bilateral cooperation in the field of IT will be enhanced," the statement added.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal for signing of a protocol for establishment of Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) between Ministry of Commerce and Industry of India and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic.

"Bilateral relations between India and the Dominican Republic have been friendly and continue to deepen in all spheres. At present, there is no bilateral institutional mechanism between India and Dominican Republic on trade and commerce. India primarily imports gold from Dominican Republic and exports pharmaceuticals, marine products, motor vehicles, two and three wheelers etc. to them," a PIB statement said.

According to the statement, the establishment of JETCO will strengthen economic tie between India and the Dominican Republic and shall play a pivotal role and provide a platform for discussions, exchange of information, knowledge and ideas which would in turn facilitate trade and industry.

"The Protocol can be an effective gateway to the larger Latin American and Caribbean markets. The Joint Committee will provide a platform for exchange of information between various authorities and their counterparts. This would help in facilitating trade of goods and services and consequentially help in better employment opportunities for professionals in both the countries. The establishment of JETCO will facilitate mitigating challenges in export of Indian products of mutual dialogue and pave the way for boosting exports of pharmaceuticals, automobiles and engineering goods manufactured in India leading to more foreign exchange earnings for a 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," it added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who briefed the media, said "At the beginning of the Cabinet meeting itself, on behalf of the Cabinet, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) for the successful Pran Pratishtha ceremony (of Ram Lalla's idol at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya)."