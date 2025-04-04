Cabinet Approves Four Railway Projects In 15 Districts Of Three States

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday approved four projects of Indian Railways worth Rs 18,658 crore.

The projects covering 15 districts in three states- Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh-will increase the existing network of railways by around 1,247 kms. Addressing mediapersons, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the projects including Sambalpur–Jarapada third and fourth line, Jharsuguda–Sason third and fourth line, Kharsia–Naya Raipur–Parmalkasa fifth and sixth line, and Gondia–Balharshah doubling.

“The enhanced line capacity will improve mobility, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways,” Vaishnaw said. The projects are part of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity which have been made possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services, he pointed out.

With the projects, 19 new stations will be constructed, enhancing connectivity to two aspirational districts (Gadchiroli and Rajnandgaon). This apart, multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approximately 3,350 villages and 47.25 lakh population, Vaishnaw said. Kharsia–Naya Raipur–Parmalkasa will provide direct connectivity to new areas such as Baloda Bazar and create possibilities for setting up of new industrial units including cement plants in the region.

These are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as agriculture products, fertilizer, coal, iron ore, steel, cement, limestone etc. The capacity augmentation work will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 88.77 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTOA). The railways being an environmentally friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (95 crore litres) and lower CO2 emissions (477 crore kg) which is equivalent to plantation of 19 crore trees, the Union Minister said.