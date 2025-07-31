Cabinet Approves Four Multi-Tracking Projects

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday approved four multi-tracking projects covering 13 Districts across the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand, increasing the existing network of Indian Railways by about 574 km. The total estimated cost of the projects is Rs 11,169 crore and will be completed by 2028-29.
Addressing the media persons, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the projects will also generate direct employment for about 229 lakh human-days during construction.
These projects are Itarsi–Nagpur 4th Line, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)-Parbhani Doubling, Aluabari Road-New Jalpaiguri 3rd and 4th Line, and Dangoaposi-Jaroli 3rd and 4th Line.
He further informed that the increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion. The projects will make people of the region “Atmanirbhar” by way of comprehensive development in the area, which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities.
“The projects are planned on PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services,” Vaishnaw added.
The proposed multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to 2,309 villages, which have a population of about 43.60 lakh. These are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, cement, clinker, gypsum, fly ash, containers, agricultural commodities, and Petroleum products, Vaishnaw pointed out.
“The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 95.91 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum). The Railways, being an environmentally friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (16 Crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (515 Crore Kg), which is equivalent to planting 20 Crore trees,” he stated.
