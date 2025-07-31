ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Approves Four Multi-Tracking Projects

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday approved four multi-tracking projects covering 13 Districts across the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand, increasing the existing network of Indian Railways by about 574 km. The total estimated cost of the projects is Rs 11,169 crore and will be completed by 2028-29.

Addressing the media persons, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the projects will also generate direct employment for about 229 lakh human-days during construction.

These projects are Itarsi–Nagpur 4th Line, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)-Parbhani Doubling, Aluabari Road-New Jalpaiguri 3rd and 4th Line, and Dangoaposi-Jaroli 3rd and 4th Line.

He further informed that the increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion. The projects will make people of the region “Atmanirbhar” by way of comprehensive development in the area, which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities.